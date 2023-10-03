Passage Completes the Design Refresh of Avail Medsystems’ Remote User Interface for its Surgical Telepresence System
EINPresswire.com/ -- Passage, a leading innovative global design agency specializing in software, hardware and brand experience design, today announced the completion of a design refresh and enhancements to Avail Medsystems’ remote user interface for its surgical telepresence system. As Avail’s Fractional Design Group, Passage’s refresh project focused on the built-for-the operating room software user experience. The updated user experience was created to meet the needs of surgeon and medtech users while increasing ease of use and overall improving customer experience.
“Our mission at Passage is to take new ideas and make them real by auditing current software to generate new features and accelerate those ideas into production,” stated Brett Middleton, Vice President of Design for Passage. “Working with Avail, our assignment was to simplify and enhance the way surgeons, staff, medical industry and proctors connect to procedures remotely. This collaboration was a challenging and rewarding opportunity for our team and we look forward to continuing to iterate on this experience in the future.”
During the Discovery Phase, Passage prioritized Avail’s users and experts, placing them at the heart of the design process. By crafting user personas grounded in real Avail users, the team ensured that their designs were tailored to genuine needs, maximizing value delivery. Drawing from familiar concepts in consumer experiences, Passage created more usable and useful tools that resonate with medical professionals, especially in their high-stakes, high-stress environments. Furthermore, user testing proved invaluable for perfecting the concept. Throughout the project, Passage and Avail’s product and development teams functioned seamlessly, reinforcing a collective commitment to innovation and striving for positive customer experience.
"The challenge for this design team was to enhance and simplify the user experience for a unique customer profile - the operating room environment and our audiences have needs that are different from the typical business professional working at a desk," stated James Domine, Chief Technology Officer for Avail. "Since the launch of the refresh, Avail has received tremendously positive feedback from Avail customers including surgeons and medtech professionals alike. Passage was integral in this successful software refresh and continues to be a great partner working with Avail to enhance our overall platform user experience."
About Passage
Passage brings software applications and platforms to life for a host of businesses—from startups to enterprise companies. Specializing in MedTech and CleanTech organizations, with deep experience across many categories, we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work for you. We are adept at bringing a B2C sensibility to the most complex B2B software to make it simple, enjoyable and easy to use.
Our team has years of expertise and has worked on brands from Logitech to GM. Our seasoned software design and development team can partner with your product, engineering, and business team to help accelerate your products to market. Learn more at Passage.studio.
Sarah Thorson
The Seidel Agency
email us here