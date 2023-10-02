Post Session Report :: Monday, October 2, 2023

SB 235, PN 1130 (Mastriano) – An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in criminal homicide, further providing for the offense of drug delivery resulting in death; and imposing a penalty.

Amendment A02266 (Santarsiero) – The amendment requires an individual to have two previous convictions under the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act and that the individual received something of value for the controlled substance for the mandatory minimum section to apply. In the current bill, this is an “or.”

Additionally, a new paragraph would be added which clarifies that the mandatory minimum sentence would not apply if a person intended to use or used the controlled substance with the decedent or the consideration given was of minimal value.

Finally, there are some technical changes to fix paragraph and section references.

The amendment passed by a vote of 49-0 and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 35-14 was recorded on the bill.

SB 749, PN 789 (Dush) – The bill makes two specific changes to the Second Class Township Code in a manner consistent with recent revisions to the First Class Township Code as comprehensively updated by Act 96 of 2020. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 754, PN 799 (Brown) – The bill amends the Municipalities Planning Code to explicitly allow municipalities to digitally submit and electronically transmit proposed or adopted land use ordinances, comprehensive plans, or amendments for review, comments, and recommendations. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.