LDAF to hold unwanted pesticide collection day November 2 in Monroe

October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023

October 2, 2023

Contact:

Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256

Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179

presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov



Baton Rouge, La. – Agricultural producers, pesticide applicators, and homeowners can drop off pesticides for disposal during the Unwanted Pesticide Pick-Up Day on Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Monroe District Office in Ouachita Parish, 754 Highway 80 E. in Monroe.

LDAF’s Unwanted Pesticide Pick-Up Program collects pesticide products for proper disposal at no cost to producers, applicators, or homeowners. The program, which is funded through fees associated with pesticide manufacturers’ product registrations in Louisiana, is completely anonymous for those who wish to participate.

All pesticides will be accepted, and containers will be supplied for transportation to the collection site if old containers are damaged. Please note that this is a pesticide-only disposal pick-up event. Fumigants, waste oils, paints, and gasoline/diesel will not be accepted.

“Improperly disposed of pesticide wastes can create serious hazards for the environment,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “By providing individuals opportunities to properly dispose of these products, we ensure that the environment and the health of our citizens are protected.”

For more information, call LDAF’s Girvus Johnson at 225-925-3763 or your local LSU AgCenter office.

