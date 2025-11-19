St. Landry Parish man arrested for theft of livestock

News

Press release

For immediate release: November 19, 2025

On November 19, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) livestock brand inspectors arrested 58-year-old Richard P. Breaux. Breaux was arrested in St. Landry Parish on a warrant for three counts of theft of livestock.

The arrest was a result of an investigation by the LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission. During the investigation, inspectors determined that Breaux allegedly received eight head of livestock on three separate occasions between February and March and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market in Allen Parish, as required by law. Following his arrest, Breaux was transferred to Allen Parish and booked on the warrant.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock. The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Grand Coteau Police Department.

At this time, the bond has not been set, and the livestock have not been recovered.

NOTE: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.