Five Dynamic Speakers Announced for 2023 Delaware Arts Summit

STATEWIDE, Del. (September 29, 2023) – The 2023 Delaware Arts Summit proudly presents an exceptional lineup of speakers who will inspire and enlighten 200 attendees. This year’s summit, taking place on October 9, promises to be a gathering of visionaries and enthusiasts in the arts and culture sector. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and creativity, the summit aims to foster conversations that will shape the future of Delaware’s vibrant arts community.

The five speakers at the 2023 Delaware Arts Summit are:

Roberto Lugo – Ceramicist, Artist, and Social Activist

Featured Artist at the Conference

Roberto Lugo, a multi-talented artist, poet, and educator based in Philadelphia, has masterfully combined classical pottery forms with themes of urban life, poverty, inequality, and racial justice. His work reimagines traditional ceramics with a 21st-century street sensibility, featuring iconic portraits of historical figures and his own family members. Lugo’s art is showcased in prestigious institutions such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. He currently serves as an Assistant Professor at Tyler School of Art and Architecture.

Dori Kelner – Principal, Insightful Culture

Topic: “The Art of Stress Transformation”

Dori Kelner, a seasoned tech professional turned corporate wellness advocate, brings her wealth of experience in the high-pressure tech industry to help individuals and organizations achieve holistic well-being. In her interactive session, “The Art of Stress Transformation,” attendees will explore the profound connection between stress reduction and professional creativity. Kelner will guide participants through creative activities that enhance self-awareness, fuel innovative thinking, and unlock fresh perspectives within the workplace.

Rebecca Mwase – Theater and Performance Artist, Cultural Organizer

Topic: “Relationship Building as Praxis; one conversation at a time”

Rebecca Mwase is a multi-disciplinary artist, ritualist, and community builder, known for her transformative ceremonial processes that promote healing and self-realization. In her session, “Relationship Building as Praxis,” attendees will learn the four C’s of Community Building: connection, communication, curiosity, and care. These principles can be applied to any sphere of life, fostering deeper connections and community engagement.

Patricia Rivera – CEO and Founder, Hook PR & Marketing

Topic: “How to Tell Arts Stories that Resonate Widely”

Patricia Rivera, an award-winning journalist turned PR and marketing visionary, will delve into the art of multicultural storytelling. Her workshop will equip participants with the skills to create compelling narratives that elevate arts organizations, strengthen communities, and unite people. Attendees will learn to craft stories that resonate widely, fostering authenticity and driving action.

Benjamin Wagner – Founder, Essential Industries, Inc.

Topic: “Managing Uncertainty”

Benjamin Wagner, a consultant and creative, will address the challenges of managing uncertainty in today’s post-pandemic world. With insights from integrative medicine, neuroscience, and psychology, Wagner will share practical strategies for handling everyday uncertainty. Attendees will leave with valuable tools to improve well-being and navigate a rapidly changing environment.

Performers at the Summit

In addition to these dynamic speakers, the 2023 Delaware Arts Summit will feature captivating performances by renowned artists, including:

TAHIRA – A storyteller, musician, songwriter, and 2023 Master Fellow who has performed internationally. Performing with Darnell Miller.

IVA – A versatile vocalist, songwriter, and 2023 Master Fellow recognized for her powerful voice and cinematic music. Performing with Geoff Bennington.

The 2023 Delaware Arts Summit promises to be an enriching experience, bringing together diverse perspectives and talents to inspire and empower all participants. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a transformative event that will shape the future of Delaware’s arts and culture landscape.

Details of the event are:

Location: Hyatt Place Dewey Beach: Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, 1301 Coastal Hwy, Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Dates : Monday, October 9, 2023, with an optional pre-conference on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

: Monday, October 9, 2023, with an optional pre-conference on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Registration Fees : The Delaware Arts Summit is currently sold out. To be placed on a waiting list, contact Dana Wise at Dana.Wise@delaware.gov .

: The Delaware Arts Summit is currently sold out. To be placed on a waiting list, contact Dana Wise at . For media inquiries or further information, please contact Andrew Truscott at Andrew.Truscott@delaware.gov.