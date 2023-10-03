Sexual Health Education for College Fraternities

Release of groundbreaking resource to educate college fraternity brothers

Because PMY is the only US national organization whose sole focus is on the physical and mental wellbeing of males ages 10 to 25 it has a special responsibility to reach young males where they are” — David L. Bell, MD, MPH

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITER STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership for Male Youth (PMY) today announced the release “Condoms and Pizza”, a new program to educate college fraternity members about sexual health issues. US College students and fraternity members often lack understanding of these issues. According to a recent PMY study:

“College-aged students…show a poor understanding of contraception, gaps in sexual health information regarding sexually transmitted infections and misconceptions about the human papilloma virus and its vaccine. They have a general desire for more discussions about healthy relationships and up to date information about sex and sexuality from trained professionals.”

Fraternities are one way of reaching college aged men about health issues, although typically very few programs exist to provide comprehensive education to them. A recent PMY study demonstrated a high degree of interest on the part of fraternity members in receiving this information.

The “Condoms and Pizza” program’s core is the “digital toolkit,” a facilitator’s guide and curriculum for peers and near-peers to present 30-minute pizza sessions on contraception and contraceptive methods, sexually transmitted infections including HIV and HPV, consent and communicating with a sexual partner.

The toolkit is available free of charge online. Sessions, free of charge, can be scheduled by contacting PMY directly at dbarbour@partnershipformaleyouth.org.

_____________________________

PMY, a non-profit organization, was founded in 2013 by a group of physicians and other care providers who saw a need for greater awareness of, and programs to address, the risk factors young males face in a range of physical and mental health areas. The mission of the organization is to work with and on behalf of adolescent and young adult males to optimize their health and ensure that they thrive. The Partnership strives for a world in which adolescent and young adult males are valued as assets and where their health and wellbeing are promoted.