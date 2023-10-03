Submit Release
LOCAL HIGHLAND COWS GET PAMPERED TO CELEBRATE THE OPENING OF NEW PET GROOMING LOCATION IN EDMONTON

Oh My Dog Spa staff member holds lead for Micro Miniature Highland calf named Gigi belonging to Ranch By The Beech Canadas first fully operational Miniature Highland cattle ranch. The Micro Miniature Highland calf is wearing a bright green lead and is very tiny.

Ranch By The Beech Micro Miniature Highland calf welcomed to her spa day at Oh My Dog Spa

A very tiny Micro Miniature Highland half stands in the Oh My Dog Spa located in Edmonton Alberta Canada looking happy and extremely fluffy. She has a bright pink bow around her neck, that is hard to see with all her fluffiness.

Micro Miniature Highland calf is looking like a moovie star after her pampering at the Oh My Dog Spa!

Super fluffy Canadian born Micro Miniature Highland calf Allove lays peacefully at the Oh My Dog Spa. Allove is wearing a bright pink bow laying next to a white tiled wall.

From Ranch to Rodeo (drive) Allove is one stunning dam after her day at the Oh My Dog Spa. All the other Miniature Highland Cattle at Ranch By The Beech located in Alberta Canada are going to be lining up for their visit.

Oh My Dog Pet Spa’s grand opening of new full service pet grooming location in NW Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the grand opening of their new location, local pet groomers Oh My Dog Pet Spa invited a couple moovie stars to experience some unique pampering. Gigi and Allove two all Canadian dams with Scottish roots, really made a splash!

Oh My Dog Pet Spa owner Myrna Saramago has been providing Edmonton and surrounding area with pet grooming services since 2018 at her original Edmonton SW location where they “treat your furry friend like royalty”. To milk the news about the grand opening of her new NW Edmonton location and to ensure it was herd about, Myrna had an udderly amoozing idea. Myrna reached out to local Edmonton area Ranch By The Beech, Canadas first fully operational Miniature Highland cattle ranch, to invite some special guests.

Allove and Gigi, miniature Highland and micro Highland calves respectively, both enjoyed a day of top to bottom pampering, from two of Myrna’s professional groomers. Holy cow you should see the results, the two dams went from ranch to rodeo (drive), showing this local groomer has what it takes to care for all your furry friends.

For more information about Oh My Dog Pet Spa visit www.ohmydogspa.ca

For more information about Ranch By The Beech visit www.ranchbythebeech.ca

MEDIA CONTACT
*Myrna*
*info@ohmydogspa.ca*
*1-780-655-1797*

Myrna Saramago
Oh My Dog Spa
email us here

Watch Miniature Highlands day at the Spa!

