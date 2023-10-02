New European Bauhaus Prizes 2024 open for submissions – projects in Ukraine eligible to apply

The European Commission has opened applications for the 2024 New European Bauhaus (NEB) Prizes.

The NEB Prizes 2024 will this year award twenty exemplary innovative projects and concepts that represent sustainability, aesthetics, and inclusiveness.

For the first time this year, the Commission welcomes applications of projects and concepts in Ukraine (in addition to EU Member States and the Western Balkans).

Also, the ‘Special Recognition to Ukraine’s Reconstruction and Recovery Effort’ prize is introduced this year to recognise projects and concepts contributing to Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction in line with the New European Bauhaus values.

The winners will receive prizes of up to €30,000, as well as a communications package to help them further develop and promote their projects and concepts. The runner-up for the Ukraine recovery prize will receive €15,000.

The winners will be announced during the New European Bauhaus Festival, taking place in Brussels from 17 to 21 April, at an awards ceremony hosted by the Commission.

Applicants of all nationalities and backgrounds are eligible if their concepts and projects are implemented in the EU, the Western Balkans or Ukraine.

The applications should be submitted through the official New European Bauhaus Prizes platform by 10 November 2023.

