EBRD launches 2024 Literature Prize

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced the launch of the EBRD Literature Prize 2024.

The Prize is awarded to a work of fiction originally published in a language of a country where the Bank invests (including the six Eastern Partner countries), translated into English and published for the first time in the past year by a European (including UK) or – in a new development for 2024 – North American publisher.

The judges will select a shortlist in March 2024, then three finalists. The eventual winner will be announced at an awards ceremony and reception at the Bank’s headquarters in London in June 2024.

Prize money of €20,000 will be awarded to the winning book, divided equally between the author and the translator. The two other finalists will receive prize money of €4,000, again divided equally between the authors and translators.

The deadline for applications is 30 November 2023.

The Ukrainian book The Orphanage, written by the widely acclaimed Ukrainian novelist and poet Serhiy Zhadan won the 2022 EBRD Literature Prize.

This year, the Ukrainian nominee Volodymyr Rafeyenko with his book Mondegreen hit the list of ten finalists.

