Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,662 in the last 365 days.

Empowering Hearts and Minds: The Revolution of Heart-Centered Leadership

heart-centered, leadership, imperfect, business acumen, human resources, personnel

There's a new playbook in town

culture, organization, empathy, listening, staff, corporate wellness

What's in your playbook?

executive coach, heart-centered, entrepreneur, author, life coach, entrepreneur

Who is this heart-centered leader?

You don't need initials after your name to be kind”
— Deborah Crowe

LONDON, ON, CANADA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where leadership often feels cold and detached, where profit margins overshadow people, and where the quest for power drowns out compassion, there emerges a beacon of hope: The Heart-Centered Leadership Playbook. It's a revolutionary approach that redefines what it means to lead, placing empathy, authenticity, and human connection at its core.

As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, from global pandemics to climate crises, the need for leaders who lead with their hearts has never been more pressing. This is not just a solution; it's a transformational shift in leadership paradigms.

Imagine a world where leaders inspire through empathy, foster collaboration instead of competition, and nurture the well-being of their teams as their highest priority. Heart-centered leadership is not just an idealistic concept; it's a tangible solution to the problems we face today.

Crowe delves into the heart of this revolutionary movement, exploring the profound impact it can have on individuals, organizations, and society as a whole. Prepare to be inspired and enlightened as we unveil the transformative power of Heart-Centered Leadership, the antidote to a world in dire need of more compassionate, purpose-driven leadership.

Join us as we embark on a journey that promises to reshape the future of leadership, one heart at a time.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Deborah Crowe

###

Deb Crowe
Davwill Consulting Inc.
+1 519-878-5839
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

It's time for anew playbook in leadership

You just read:

Empowering Hearts and Minds: The Revolution of Heart-Centered Leadership

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more