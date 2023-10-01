Statement by Premier Dennis King on Mi’kmaq History Month

CANADA, October 1 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement for Mi’kmaq History Month:

"October is Mi’kmaq History Month, an opportunity for all Islanders to learn more about the history, culture and lived experiences of Mi’kmaq peoples on PEI.

It is also an opportunity for each of us to become more aware of the impact and enduring effects that colonization, assimilation, institutionalization, and discrimination had, and still has, on Indigenous peoples in PEI and throughout Canada.

As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mi’kmaq History Month, we recognize the importance of education to move reconciliation efforts forward. In order to advance reconciliation, we must acknowledge the truths from our past; and that truth can only come from education and learning.

This month, I hope all Islanders take the opportunity to learn more about Mi’kmaq history and the rich culture our past can bring to our future.”