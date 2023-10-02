Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Exhibit Their Foam Swabs at Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis 2023

Super Brush Foam Swabs MDM Minn 2023 Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC will be at booth #3923, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis

We can design and develop a foam swab in a wide range of sizes, styles, and shapes to meet any company’s specific kit, package, or application requirements” — Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will be at booth #3923, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, exhibiting their lint-free, durable foam swabs at MD&M Minneapolis - the Midwest’s largest MedTech event.

5,000 advanced manufacturing professionals are expected to attend to familiarize themselves with the latest technologies in bio-compatible materials, components, assembly, and contract manufacturing – fields in which Super Brush LLC lint-free swabs have provided critical solutions.

“Super Brush specializes in design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators,” says Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “We can design and develop a foam swab in a wide range of sizes, styles, and shapes to meet any company’s specific kit, package, or application requirements. Our swabs are engineered without adhesives, so they will not contaminate the fluid being applied. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.”

Super Brush offers everything from patented firearm products to medical applicators, it provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning; collecting samples, and excess materials; and applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and more.

The Super Brush team will be available at booth #3923, to answer any questions about their products and if you cannot make this year’s MD&M Minneapolis you can also find more information on our complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam cleaning swabs at www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com.

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From cosmetic applicators to clean-room compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collecting samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO certified, FDA registered.