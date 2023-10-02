Rutland Criminal and Family Courthouse is Closed for the remainder of today (Monday, October 2nd)

The Rutland Criminal and Family Courthouse at 9 Merchants Row, Rutland, is closed for the remainder of today (Monday, October 2nd), due to a water main break. Read more>>

Except as noted below, all Vermont state courthouses are open for normal business hours:

The Washington Civil/Probate Court hearings will be remote only pending further notice. The Washington Civil/Probate Courthouse in Montpelier remains closed but civil and probate paper filings can be brought to the Washington Criminal/Family Courthouse in Barre for processing. Electronic filings continue to be processed electronically.

The Supreme Court building remains closed.

Click here for information regarding court operations, including participating in remote hearings.