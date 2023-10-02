Submit Release
MDC invites the public to complete their hunter education skills sessions this fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting several free hunter education skills sessions this fall. These skills sessions are intended to teach participants how to properly handle firearms, how to identify and use different firearms, and how to maintain a firearm. The skills sessions are as follows:

This event is designed for participants ages 11 and older who have completed the knowledge portion of the course, either online or through self-study, prior to attending the skills session. The knowledge portion can be completed online for a fee at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eX or by filling out the self-study student manual chapter review questions and bringing the booklet to class for instructor review free of charge. These booklets can be ordered at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eB. Youth ages 16 and older should complete their knowledge portion through self-study or complete the entire course online with no in-person requirement

