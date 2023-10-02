EPS Global, in Strategic Partnership with IP Infusion and IO by HFCL, to Unveil OpenWiFi Bundle for Hospitality and MDU
End-to-end Disaggregated OpenWiFi Bundle Launch at WISPAPALOOZA 2023
This OpenWiFi bundle will empower Hospitality and MDUs to deliver fast, seamless, & secure Wi-Fi access to their clients, which will ultimately boost their operational efficiency and customer loyalty”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPS Global, a leading value-added distributor in the Open Networking ecosystem, along with their technology partners IP Infusion and IO by HFCL, have today announced the launch of an end-to-end disaggregated OpenWiFi bundle for hospitality and MDUs. The OpenWiFi bundle will be showcased at the WISPAPALOOZA event in Las Vegas on October 9th to 12th, Booth #544.
— Alan Fagan, Head of Sales US at EPS Global
OpenWiFi is a groundbreaking initiative launched by the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) in May 2021 aimed at driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. The community-driven development, and commercial-grade automated testing will help the industry to accelerate the delivery of more innovative and efficient solutions for Carrier and Enterprise-grade Wi-Fi for the next decade.
The OpenWiFi bundle, created for the Hospitality and Multi-Dwelling Unit (MDU) sectors, combines advanced technology to provide a complete, fully-disaggregated Open Tech Stack, designed to meet the changing needs of these enterprises, and facilitates their growth by allowing them to provide seamless experiences and quality of service.
The benefits of the bundle include disaggregation, OpenRoaming, enhanced security, significant cost savings, supplier diversity, and unparalleled flexibility. It offers a full suite of advanced features aimed at improving network performance and reliability. It is comprised of the ion4xi OpenWiFi compatible Wi-Fi 6 Dual Band 2x2:2 Indoor and ion4xe Outdoor Access Points from IO by HFCL, plus a 12 port and 16 port disaggregated cell site router powered by OcNOS 6.3 Network Operating System from IP Infusion.
This strategic partnership between EPS Global, IO by HFCL, and IP Infusion will redefine how the Hospitality and MDU industries approach networking, offering a solution that is open, flexible, and cost-effective.
Consistent and reliable connectivity is no longer a luxury but a critical utility in these public spaces. "Wi-Fi connectivity plays a crucial role in enhancing customer satisfaction and overall quality of experience," said Alan Fagan, Head of Sales US, EPS Global. "This OpenWiFi bundle will empower Hospitality and MDUs to deliver fast, seamless, and secure Wi-Fi access to their clients, which will ultimately boost their operational efficiency and customer loyalty. At the end of the day guests just want a hassle-free Wi-Fi access and this bundle provides it, but at a more cost-effective price point than proprietary systems.”
"We are excited to showcase this OpenWiFi bundle at WISPAPALOOZA and demonstrate the benefits of Open Networking”, said Andrew Westerman, Vice President, International Sales, IO by HFCL. "Our Wi-Fi 6 Access Points, coupled with IP Infusion's industry-leading Network Operating System, offer powerful, flexible, and secure connectivity solutions for the hospitality and MDU sectors, providing guests and residents with hassle-free, high-speed WiFi access and management with AI-based analytics to improve user experience."
Kelly LeBlanc, CMO, IP Infusion, further commented, "OcNOS 6.3 brings robust and innovative features to the table that offer greater flexibility and favorable economics. Working with EPS Global and IO by HFCL allows us to deliver a solution that addresses the hospitality and MDU industry's need to provide optimized wireless networks with robust coverage and capacity for its guests and residents."
To delve deeper into the potential of disaggregated solutions for Wi-Fi, George Say, Director of Technical Sales from EPS Global, and Darrel Rhodes, Head of Pre-Sales from IO by HFCL, will feature on a panel in the 'OpenWiFi for the Hospitality/MDU Sector' Teach Track on October 10 from 2:30 PT to 3:30 PT.
EPS Global, IO by HFCL, and IP Infusion invite attendees to visit their booth #544 at WISPAPALOOZA to learn more about the OpenWiFi bundle and the transformative benefits of open networking.
