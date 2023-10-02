psHolix won the BEST IN SHOW award at the SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces 30th Annual Symposium and Exposition
— Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske
psHolix, a company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, won the BEST IN SHOW award at the SID Vehicle Displays & Interfaces 30th Annual Symposium and Exposition, which took place September 26-27 in Detroit.
The company offers a 3D display for the dashboard and instrument cluster as well as the interior mirror system. The latest solution is a 3D E-mirror system, which is the ultimate blind spot elimination solution, providing the user with the highest possible viewing angle and depth compared to a traditional mirror or a 2D E-mirror system. The NHTSA in the USA has not approved the use of the 2D E-mirror system in the USA.
"To receive the BEST IN SHOW award is really special because on the SID event all the display experts are coming together," said Dr Rolf-Dieter Naske, CTO of psHolix . "We are confident that our technology will revolutionize the automotive sector."
psHolix’s innovative Super-Multiview (SMV) technology, backed by more than 60 patents, offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience with no additional memory requirements. The AI-enhanced displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images and better depth perception while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
Vehicle display symposium attendees had the opportunity to experience psHolix's displays firsthand, witnessing the future of spatial reality and immersive viewing experiences. The company's groundbreaking technology is expected to disrupt various sectors, including medical, gaming, automotive, military, metaverse and consumer electronics.
About psHolix
psHolix is a research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, psHolix is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit www.psHolix.com
About SID
Society for Information Display is comprised of the top scientists, engineers, corporate researchers, and business people of the display industry, valued at over US$100B annually. SID was formed in 1962 to promulgate display technology, and that work continues today, publishing a monthly Journal of SID, Information Display magazine, and our annual Digest of Technical Papers, which is presented at our annual spring Display Week Symposium and Exhibition. These publications are available online without additional charge for members.
Media Contact:
Rolf-Dieter Naske
CTO
psHolix AG
Wallstr 8
4051 Basel
Switzerland
info@psholix.com
Dr Rolf-Dieter Naske
psHolix AG
email us here
