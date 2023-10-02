KidCo Launches Quick Install Gates that Lower Costs and are Eco-Friendly Backed by Industry-Leading Lifetime Warranty
The KidCo Quick Install Safeway has been recognized with nominations for both the JPMA and the Kind + Jugend Innovation Awards, highlighting its commitment to developing pioneering and impactful products in the juvenile and early childhood sectors.
Quick Install baby safety gates not only offer significant cost savings by reducing packaging and shipping expenses but also pass savings on to the customers and are environmentally friendly.
KidCo launches its Quick Install gates lineup that reduce packaging and shipping expenses, and passes pass savings on to customers.VERNON HILLS, IL, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KidCo, Inc., an internationally recognized brand in child safety products, is revolutionizing the baby safety industry with its Quick Install gates lineup. These innovative baby safety gates not only offer significant cost savings by reducing packaging and shipping expenses but also pass savings on to the customers and are environmentally friendly. This new collection, which requires just a few more minutes to install than the fully constructed gates from KidCo, will be priced 25% less than their other models and the boxes are 80% smaller. It will be available on KidCo.com and Amazon.
Innovative Flat Packaging
The Quick Install gates emphasize KidCo's commitment to innovation, providing the best quality and service to retail partners and consumers with a responsibility to environmental sustainability. Accompanying these trailblazing gates is a streamlined retail display, specifically designed for the Quick Install series and a range of peggable Home Safety products. Standing 7 feet high and 36 inches wide, the display maximizes product visibility and space efficiency, showcasing the Quick Install collection and 17 different safety SKUs in a compact footprint. Watch a video of how it’s assembled here.
"We're extremely proud of our new Quick Install gates and the efficient retail display," said Dan Kaiser, President, KidCo, Inc. "They not only reflect our commitment to innovation, cost-effectiveness, and environmental responsibility, but also our dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations. We know that new parents who are searching for safety gates at retail will want to purchase them right away, and this new display design will hold many more SKU’s than before. We're excited for our customers to experience the benefits of these new offerings and the positive impact they'll have on homes and the environment."
KidCo is Known for Baby Safety
The Quick Install gates feature three of KidCo's popular styles, each designed with unique safety features.
The Gateway gate, perfect for high-traffic doorways and room openings, offers maximum safety and ease of installation with its pressure-mount design. The gate comes in compact, eco-friendly packaging, perfect for the increasingly eco-conscious customer base.
The Safeway gate provides optimal safety for top-of-stairs use but can also serve effectively in hallways or as a room divider. Along with its multi-functional design, this gate boasts smaller, eco-conscious packaging and a lower price point, appealing to cost- and environmentally-conscious customers.
The Auto Close ConfigureGate is a versatile offering, catering to extra wide or oddly shaped areas. Its rotating joints allow individual sections to be set at an ideal angle and then lock in place securely. The gate includes a door section and two 24” extensions in environmentally friendly packaging, further reflecting KidCo's commitment to sustainability.
Nominations for Prestigious Innovation Awards in Child Care Industry
The KidCo Quick Install Safeway has been recognized with nominations for both the JPMA and the Kind + Jugend Innovation Awards, highlighting its commitment to developing pioneering and impactful products in the juvenile and early childhood sectors. The JPMA Innovation Awards spotlight the most groundbreaking new products. Similarly, the Innovation Award at Kind + Jugend in Cologne recognizes excellence in innovations for babies and toddlers across various categories. These prestigious nominations underscore KidCo’s dedication to quality, safety, and innovation, reflecting its alignment with the industry's mission to advance standards in baby and children's products.
Lifetime Warranty
In a major enhancement to customer satisfaction, KidCo is offering a best-in-class lifetime warranty for all products sold in the United States & Canada. This warranty covers manufacturing or material defects for the life of the product, including small plastic items, for non-commercial use. The policy allows original purchasers to receive replacement parts or a new product at KidCo's discretion. It does not, however, cover damage or issues caused by inappropriate use, abuse, deliberate damage, or improper maintenance.
About KidCo
Family owned and operated since 1992, KidCo is the brand that parents trust for home safety, baby gates, bed rails and travel gear. KidCo was the first company to introduce metal safety gates to America and has since developed an extensive range of items, all designed and engineered in the United States. KidCo’s line of travel and outdoor gear is lightweight and compact, offering today’s parents ease of travel and adventures catering to the needs of newborns through young children. Incorporating quality and style with a variety of color palettes, KidCo continues to bring innovative indoor and outdoor products to the market while maintaining a high standard of quality and service. For more information visit www.kidco.com
Alise Kreditor
KMC PR
+1 516-482-4866
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube