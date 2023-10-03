Verinetics Announces Changes to Its Management Structure Reflecting the Company’s Recent Successes and Growth Trajectory

Jessica Smith Beaver , PhD, MLS is appointed President & CEO and Thomas J. Mercolino, PhD transitions to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As it marks a transition from having been focused on product development to delivering and supporting product in customer hands, Verinetics, Inc. (Verinetics) announces changes to its management structure that are intended to reflect the company’s recent successes and the growth trajectory. Effective immediately, Jessica Smith Beaver , PhD, MLS is appointed as the company President & CEO and Thomas J. Mercolino, PhD transitions to a new role as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. In her new role, Jessica will lead the executive leadership team to guide the company's strategic direction, expand the Verinetics team, accelerate growth, and ensure compliance and operational excellence as the company moves into the commercial stage. Tom will continue to contribute creativity, insights, strategic guidance, and industry expertise as a Board member to support the company's long-term vision and Jessica in her new role.

Formerly Verinetics’ Chief Regulatory Officer, Jessica has grown her career across the pharmaceutical and medical device industries as a contributing scientist, regulatory product development strategist, licensed product alliance manager, compliance leader, and business operations executive. In her last position, Jessica led the regulatory, compliance, and business operations functions for a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company of ~400 employees and gross sales exceeding $100M and assembled a team focused on continuous improvement and flawless execution. Jessica views this opportunity as a full circle moment that spans her career starting as a healthcare professional and now leading Verinetics in preparation for product commercialization with a focus on the individuals we strive to support.

“I have confidence in Jessica’s leadership as she has proven herself to be a valuable asset to the Verinetics team. She brings her proven approach to building successful teams and operational excellence by cultivating strong relationships, encouraging open communication, and leading by example. Jessica will use her experiences and understanding of the continuum of medical product research, development, and commercialization to drive Verinetics into the next phase of success,” said Tom Mercolino.

Verinetics expresses its gratitude to Tom for the pivotal role he has played as founding President & CEO in driving Verinetics' success. He has led the company through a transformative period from its original focus on pharmaceutical supply chain security to applying similar technology to the most challenging problems of the opioid crisis. In the process, he has built a strong team with diverse experiences to drive the future success of the company and has fostered a culture of innovation and collaboration both internally and with key collaborators.

About Verinetics, Inc.: Verinetics is dedicated to making the medications used to treat opioid use disorder more accessible to more patients. While currently for investigational use only, Verinetics’ first product, the DispenSecur™ system for medications management, is intended to be a tool to foster trust between patient and provider by improved monitoring and control over medications for opioid use disorder and other medications with potential for abuse, misuse or addiction. The system has been successfully pilot tested for handling liquid methadone for patients qualified to take-home medication from an Opioid Treatment Program. DispenSecur™ is targeted for commercialization as a Class I medical device in the relatively near term. Recently. Verinetics also was granted its first patent solely focused on the Verinetics core business relating to DispenSecur™.

Verinetics, Inc. is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For more information visit www.verinetics.com or contact the company at info@verinetics.com or at 919-354-1029.