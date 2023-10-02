Author Will Bashor Recieves 5-Star Award from International Review of Books for The Bastard Prince of Versailles

The Bastard Prince of Versailles

A Novel Inspired by True Events. A disowned gay prince struggles to redeem himself through heroism and self-sacrifice at war in 17th century France.

The Bastard Prince of Versailles is a compelling historical novel that not only entertains but also educates about a lesser-known aspect of French history, and I would not hesitate to recommend it.” — Readers' Favorite - K.C. Finn

Inspired by real events, The Bastard Prince of Versailles, narrates the escapades of a misborn "prince" during the reign of Louis XIV in seventeenth-century France. Louis de Bourbon wasn't a real prince-even though his father was King Louis XIV. The illegitimate son of the King and his mistress, Louise de La Vallière, young Louis has been kept far from the court's eyes until summoned to bid adieu to his mother.

To atone for her adultery, she joins a convent, abandoning Louis to an uncertain future. When Louis is humiliated by his father for his role in a secret gay society, he struggles to redeem himself through heroism and self-sacrifice in the king's army on the battlefield.

Author Will Bashor earned his Ph.D. in International Studies from the American Graduate School in Paris ,where he gathered letters, newspapers, journals, and plays during his research for his trilogy on Marie Antoinette. In his spare time, he reads memoirs and researches the lives of royals and their courtiers.

He hopes to share his fascination with the Bourbon dynasty and its quirky inhabitants and, at the same time, weave the historical record with creative fiction. He has written articles for the Huffington Post, Age of Revolutions, BBC History Magazine, France Today and Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book. Visit him at WillBashor.com.

