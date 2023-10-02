Ikonic Technology Ltd and Power Technologies: Pioneering Sustainable Charging Solutions for UK and European Markets
Empowering Health & Sustainability through Optimal Charging & SanitisationMANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikonic Technology Ltd, Europe’s premier independent technology distributor, is delighted to announce its strategic distribution partnership with Power Technologies, a US industry leader in laptop & tablet multi-device charging cart and cabinet solutions. This collaboration marks an exciting leap forward for Ikonic’s eco-conscious future for technology distribution across the UK and Europe.
As sustainability takes centre stage on the global agenda, Ikonic Technology and Power Technologies are proud to introduce charging solutions to IT resellers that not only enhance device functionality but also contribute to the preservation of valuable resources.
The hallmark of Power Technologies' charging cart and cabinet product range lies in its ability to optimise charging processes for multiple devices in a secure setting. By charging devices to their precise and optimum levels, these solutions prevent overcharging, a phenomenon that often leads to battery degradation and shortened lifespans.
And with options for UV-sanitisation of technology as it charges, we can help reduce the risk of the spread of infections, such as Covid, and provide a safe and healthy sharing environment for technology users.
Through this innovative approach, institutions can securely charge multiple devices, significantly reduce contamination risks, extend the lifetime value of their technology assets, reduce electronic waste, and minimise the need for frequent replacements.
“Sustainable charging practice translates into real-world cost savings. With reduced electric usage and longer-lasting devices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and SME resellers can optimise their operational budgets and workflows, diverting resources towards more impactful endeavours. We are thrilled to partner with Ikonic to bring Power Technologies solutions to the UK and European markets” said Sara Rehm, SVP International Sales at Power Technologies.
A Brighter Future, Launched in October 2023
The official launch of the Power Technologies charging cart and cabinet product range is scheduled for October 2023. This event will not only mark the expansion of Ikonic Technology's portfolio but also signify a step towards a greener, more efficient technology landscape for Ikonic’s reseller partners and their customers.
"Our partnership with Power Technologies is a remarkable stride towards sustainable technology management," states Tony Levene, Sales Director at Ikonic Technology Ltd. "The integration of sustainable, and sanitised charging practices into our product offering showcases our shared commitment to the wellbeing of our customers, and the environment as well as responsible resource management."
About Ikonic Technology Ltd
Established in 1996 and formerly known as Eurosimm, a small venture with big aspirations, Ikonic Technology Ltd has blossomed into Europe's premier independent IT distributor with over £100M per year turnover. Today, it operates distribution centres in the UK and Germany, offering a comprehensive range of leading IT brands, from cutting-edge innovations to rare and end-of-line products. Additionally, Ikonic is renowned as a global supplier of sustainable refurbished IT equipment and holds the esteemed BSI 8887 certification for quality, a distinction shared by only two companies in the UK.
About Power Technologies
Power Technologies is at the forefront of crafting charging solutions that not only empower institutions but also embody environmental consciousness, UV sanitisation, and product security. Power Technologies empowers institutions by ensuring their devices are always secure, safe, and charged, ready for use.
