Lost Hiker Assisted off Mt. Monadnock

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

Region Four Office, Keene, NH

(603) 271-3361

October 1, 2023

Dublin, NH – On October 1, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by a Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Mountain Patrol Ranger about a lost hiker at Monadnock State Park. Rangers were able to provide Conservation Officers with cell phone GPS coordinates for the lost hiker. The lost hiker was then requested to call 911 in order for Conservation Officers to confirm the coordinates.

Once GPS coordinates were confirmed, Conservation Officers were able to map the lost hiker. The coordinates put the location of the hiker on the north side of Mt. Monadnock between the Pumpelly Trail and the Dublin Trail and halfway between the summit and Old Troy Road in the town of Dublin. This location within the park is very rural with minimal to no trails.

A Conservation Officer was able to speak with the hiker on the phone, who was identified as Elaine Lewis, 56, of Weymouth, Massachusetts. Lewis was given instructions to follow a stream down the mountain and the Conservation Officer would meet up with her.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Conservation Officer located Lewis and provided her with transportation back to State Park Headquarters. Lewis was not injured in the incident and was provided with water. Lewis was prepared for a day’s hike but did not have sufficient means of navigating, such as a map or a compass.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, please visit hikesafe.com.