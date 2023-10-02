Submit Release
Plane Crash

CONTACT:
Sgt. Alex Lopashanski
Region Two Office, New Hampton, NH
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
October 1, 2023

Gilford, NH – On Saturday, September 30, 2023, shortly before 8:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that there was a report of a plane crash on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford. Along with Conservation Officers, members of the Gilford Fire Department, NH Marine Patrol, and NH State Police responded. Searchers were able to locate debris in the water, and a search for the pilot ensued. The pilot was not located and the search was suspended until the next morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 1, members of the NH Fish and Game Dive Team located the pilot in nearly 60 feet of water and were able to recover him. Representatives of the National Transportation Safety Bureau will continue the investigation into the cause of the crash. No further information is available at this time, and the pilot’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

