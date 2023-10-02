Paymerang Named #1 Best Usability for Payment Processing, Among Other Accolades in G2’s Fall 2023 Report

Paymerang is thrilled to announce its impressive achievement of earning a total of 39 accolades in G2’s highly anticipated Fall 2023 reports.

RICHMOND, VA, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang, a prominent player in the finance automation sector, is thrilled to announce its impressive achievement of earning a total of 39 accolades in G2’s highly anticipated Fall 2023 reports. Notably, Paymerang clinched the top spot in several key categories, reaffirming its position as an industry leader in payment processing.

Paymerang ranked #1 in the following reports:

Usability Index for Payment Processing

Mid-Market Results Index for Payment Processing

Mid-Market Relationship Index for Payment Processing

Relationship Index for Payment Processing

Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Payment Processing

"At Paymerang, we’re dedicated to helping finance teams across America improve processes through technology,” said Paymerang CEO, Nasser Chanda. “It’s refreshing to see that our G2 reviews confirm the power and simplicity of our solutions!”

All 39 of the badges earned by Paymerang in the G2 Fall 2023 report include:

Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid- Report for Enterprise Payment-Leader

Mid-Market Grid¬Report for Enterprise Payment -Leader

Momentum Grid¬Report for Payment Processing-Leader

Momentum Grid¬Report for Enterprise Payment -Leader

Americas Regional Grid¬Report for Payment Processing -Leader

Americas Regional Grid¬Report for Enterprise Payment -Leader

Momentum Grid¬Report for AP Automation -Leader

“We take pride in the seamless user interface of our product, which streamlines complex AP processes and rids manual tasks,” stated Chanda. “The heart of our success lies in the cherished client and provider relationships we cultivate and our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and support.”

G2.com, renowned as an authoritative source for software research, publishes reports ranking business software platforms across dozens of industries, categories, and functionalities to identify the best of class solutions and companies that are at the cutting edge of innovation and user experience.

Paymerang’s recognition on G2 stems from its unwavering focus on nurturing strong customer relationships, enhancing the overall user experience, and offering robust customer support. These achievements underscore Paymerang’s commitment to excellence and its ongoing mission to redefine payment processing solutions.

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age.


