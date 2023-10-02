EBRD financing in Ukraine reaches €1.2 billion in 2023 as Bank President visits Kyiv

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided €1.2 billion of financing in Ukraine so far in 2023, the Bank’s president Odile Renaud-Basso told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during her third wartime visit to Kyiv.

“Passing this milestone reaffirms the EBRD’s unwavering commitment to supporting your country,” Renaud-Basso told Zelenskyy, his government and Ukraine’s business community. “Our partnership is also a testament to the resilience and potential of Ukraine’s economy, its financial and business sectors, and the courage of its entrepreneurs and people.”

The EBRD, Ukraine’s biggest institutional investor, has committed to deploy at least €3 billion of financing in Ukraine’s real economy in 2022-23 and to play a key role in future reconstruction. According to the Bank, its primary focus is on maintaining energy and food security, restoring infrastructure, providing trade finance and supporting the private sector.

In 2022, the Bank deployed €1.7 billion in Ukraine – more than one-tenth of the Bank’s total investments across its regions – and mobilised a further €200 million from partner financial institutions.

With 2023 financing reaching the €1.2 billion mark, the Bank is on track to meet its €3 billion commitment very shortly, says a press release by EBRD.

