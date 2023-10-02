Van's General Store (VGS) Agency Unveils the Next Generation of Marketing Shaping the Future of Brand Storytelling
"Our mission is to break through the clutter, crafting narratives that deeply resonate with today's discerning audiences."”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van's General Store (VGS) proudly announced today the dawn of a new era, where creativity seamlessly blends with marketing excellence, and generations unite to redefine the creative landscape. Artist and Ad-Man Scott Carlson, along with his co-conspirator Actor/Director Liev Schreiber introduces the evolution of VGS, a company that continues to disrupt industry norms by shaping immersive brand experiences.
VGS is more than just an advertising agency; it's a holistic brand experience curator. VGS specializes in crafting multi-faceted marketing solutions that tap into contemporary cultural touchpoints. With a diverse collective of world-class talent, the company excels at creating beautiful narratives, regardless of
the medium. This eclectic blend brings fresh perspectives while maintaining a strong foundation in marketing essentials delivering captivating, emotive, and authentic brand experiences that connect with consumers on a profound level.
VGS offers a wide range of expertise, including:
Production: From concept to creation, VGS provides a comprehensive suite of production services, turning ideas into reality.
Website: VGS boasts a team of experts proficient in UX/UI for both front-end and back-end design, working closely with full-stack engineering teams to ensure seamless digital experiences.
Show Development: VGS collaborates with clients to develop full episodic content and pitch curated content to networks, ensuring captivating storytelling reaches audiences far and wide.
Experiential: VGS is known for its groundbreaking experiential marketing, inviting people to engage with brands in innovative ways, such as the acclaimed Huluween Clown Motel activation.
Launch Brands: VGS has a track record of successfully launching numerous start-ups across diverse industries, embracing challenges to introduce their work to the masses.
Restaurant Design: Collaborating with establishments like Burger & Lobster and Honeybrains, VGS brings spaces to life, creating inviting environments for patrons to enjoy.
Digital Marketing: VGS works hand in hand with client teams to build robust digital presences, maximizing ROI on digital channel strategies through data-driven, compelling advertisements.
Scott Carlson, Co-Founder at VGS, states, "Our mission is to break through the clutter, crafting narratives that deeply resonate with today's discerning audiences."
VGS's impressive client roster includes industry giants like Animal, Exxon, NBC, Rabbit Hole, Tiffany & Co, and Zootly, to name just a few.
As a trailblazing force in the industry, VGS continues its legacy as "cultural truffle hunters," leveraging unique talent and relationships to produce content that exceeds expectations. The next generation of VGS promises to redefine creativity, marketing, and storytelling in the business and advertising world.
For more information about The Next Generation of VGS and their innovative approach to marketing and creativity, please visit www.vgsny.com.
About Van's General Store (VGS): Van's General Store (VGS) is a pioneering marketing and creative agency founded by Actor/Director Liev Schreiber and Artist/Ad-Man Scott Carlson. Rooted in the convergence of marketing and entertainment, VGS curates holistic brand experiences, specializing in crafting multi-faceted marketing solutions that adhere to contemporary cultural touchpoints. With a diverse collective of world-class talent, VGS excels at creating beautiful narratives across various mediums. From production to website design, television to experiential marketing, VGS builds immersive storytelling experiences that captivate, engage, and always surprise.
