Nimble Global Partners with Nigel Hughes: A Partnership Poised to Transform Leadership Development Across the Globe
This partnership is unique - In the ever-evolving business landscape, "leadership" must evoke thoughts and actions of innovation and strategic vision.
In the ever-evolving business landscape, "leadership" often evokes thoughts of innovation, strategic vision, and the capacity to steer organizations through turbulent waters. Today, Nimble Global is thrilled to announce its partnership with Nigel Hughes, the recently crowned "Best Leadership Development Business Leader 2023 for the East of England" and CEO of Outstanding.Global. This collaboration aims to offer our clients unparalleled expertise in leadership development grounded in over 30 years of international experience.
Who is Nigel Hughes?
Nigel Hughes is not just another name in the realm of leadership development; he is a paradigm shifter. Hughes has dedicated his career to invigorating the traditional concept of leadership by instilling humanization and versatility as core tenets. We at Nimble Global passionately resonate with Nigel’s mission—a commitment to unveiling the leader within everyone.
Why We Are Excited
"Leadership development with a creative twist - where the greatness of a leader isn't measured by what they achieve for themselves but by what they achieve for others," says our CEO, David Ballew. For us at Nimble Global, Nigel Hughes epitomizes this sentiment. His work extends beyond corporate boardrooms to include significant contributions to environmental sustainability and community development, a holistic approach that is rare and invaluable. This aligns seamlessly with our objectives and ethos, making this partnership a synergetic move for both parties.
How Nimble Global Clients Benefit
The partnership will equip our clients with various uniquely tailored leadership development programs. Drawing upon Nigel Hughes's multi-sector experience and proven methodologies, we aim to challenge and inspire leaders to tap into their inherent capabilities and drive transformative change in their organizations. Whether operating in the tech industry, the healthcare sector, or the burgeoning field of sustainability, this alliance offers a spectrum of customizable solutions to meet specific needs.
A Global Footprint
As the name suggests, Nimble Global has a significant global reach. The partnership with Nigel Hughes, who has a history of international involvement from India and Papua New Guinea to the United States and around the world to the East of England, will elevate our leadership offerings and widen our global impact. Together, we aim to make meaningful strides in creating a generation of leaders who are not just effective but also compassionate and sustainable.
Looking Ahead
The advent of this partnership signals more than just another alliance; it marks a pivotal chapter in the narrative of 21st-century leadership development. Together with Nigel Hughes, Nimble Global is ready to meet today's leadership challenges and shape the future of leadership for years to come.
Who is Nimble Global?
Founded in 2019, Nimble Global sets the standard in Contingent Workforce Management and Talent Acquisition Consulting with a unique client-first approach -- unencumbered by industry affiliations; we offer independent advice and strategic services with projects spanning over 90 countries. As a certified NGLCC Diversity Owned Company, our people-centric focus of Real People and Real Feelings aims to drive Real Innovation and deliver measurable ROI, making us a trusted partner across all sectors.
Who is Outstanding.Global?
Outstanding.Global is an award-winning leadership development organization headquartered in the East of England. Founded by Nigel Hughes, the company operates on the philosophy that every individual has the potential to be an outstanding leader. Through a range of customized programs, Outstanding.Global aids individuals in tapping into their inherent leadership qualities and fosters personal growth and professional development. They focus on a holistic approach beyond traditional corporate norms to include environmental responsibility, ethical leadership, and community engagement.
