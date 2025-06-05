Global Workforce Compliance Experts Reveal Hidden Risks in Freelancer Management Platforms

David Ballew, CEO

Companies are creating significant financial exposure by relying solely on FMS platforms for compliance.

Technology platforms are essential for administrative efficiency, but they cannot replace a comprehensive tax strategy.” — David Ballew, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nimble Global , a leader in international workforce compliance, today unveils critical insights into the potential compliance pitfalls of Freelancer Management Systems (FMS), challenging the widespread belief that technology platforms can fully mitigate international workforce risks.The comprehensive analysis exposes a dangerous 'compliance illusion' created by FMS platforms, highlighting significant permanent establishment (PE) and tax risks that many businesses unknowingly face when engaging global contractors.Key Findings:✅90% of companies using FMS platforms may be exposed to substantial tax liabilities✅Technology platforms cannot replace proper tax planning and independent risk assessment✅Indemnification promises often provide limited or illusory protectionThe research reveals critical vulnerabilities in current contractor engagement models:🟣 FMS platforms lack the legal authority to make definitive compliance determinations🟣 Contractor relationships can create unexpected tax obligations across multiple jurisdictions🟣 Administrative compliance does not equate to substantive legal protectionUrgent Recommendations for BusinessesNimble Global advises companies to:✅Conduct independent tax reviews of contractor relationships✅Establish clear boundaries for contractor integration✅Understand country-specific compliance risks✅Consider establishing legal entities for long-term international relationshipsMethodologyThe analysis is based on an extensive review of global workforce management practices, tax regulations, and the operational realities of international contractor engagement.AvailabilityThe full article, "The Contractor Compliance Illusion," is available here About Nimble GlobalSince its founding in 2019, Nimble Global has established itself as a leader in international workforce compliance, delivering measurable results through data-driven methodologies and innovative technology. With headquarters in London and projects spanning 90+ countries, we combine local expertise with global reach to transform how organisations manage compliance. Our diverse team of specialists continuously develops new benchmarks and solutions, positioning us at the forefront of compliance and consultancy evolution.

