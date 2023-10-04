Arbitrator & Mediator James Reiman, Esq., FCIArb, Q.Arb. Receives National Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®
NYC Big Book Award WINNER: Audiobook Nonfiction: Negotiation Simplified: A Framework and Process for Understanding and Improving Negotiating Results by Jim Reiman
Negotiation Simplified: A Framework and Process for Understanding and Improving Negotiating Results by Jim Reiman
Nonfiction Gold Winner Award
Stepping up, Negotiation Simplified takes first place in the 2023 NYC Big Book Award and is crowned winner in the Audiobook: Nonfiction category.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In competition with large houses and independent publishers, Reiman's book: Negotiation Simplified stood out. The committees that judge the annual NYC Big Book Award competition are experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners are based on overall excellence.
The NYC Big Book Award recognized Negotiation Simplified: A Framework and Process for Understanding and Improving Negotiating Results as the Winner in the Audiobook: Nonfiction category. This is the book’s second award. In August, 2022, the book received the Nonfiction Authors Association’s highest award – Gold. The book and author Jim Reiman were also featured on two highly acclaimed podcasts, Mark Gandy’s CFO Bookshelf (CFO Bookshelf – Growing the Minds of Financial Leaders) and Jason Wick’s Leadership Voyage (Leadership Voyage (buzzsprout.com).
The impressive roster of international and domestic entries for the New York Big Book Award resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories. The competition draws a diverse and high quality author and publisher. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Chicago, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand and the United States.
Journalists, well established authors, small and large presses, and first time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. Awardees hailed from Amplify Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Four Way Books, Fantagraphics, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ideapress, Inner Traditions, Kogan Page, Ooligan Press, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, She Writes Press, Story Monsters Press, Teacher Created Materials, The Wild Rose Press and the White House Historical Association.
“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work in an international forum.”
To view the list of winners, visit https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2023winners
Join us for Spring 2024, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ * Follow us on Twitter @GabbyBookAwards
About the Author
James (Jim) Reiman, Esq., FCIArb, Q.Arb. is an arbitrator and mediator of complex domestic and international commercial disputes. Veteran of nearly two decades in private practice in Chicago IL firms as a commercial litigator and commercial transactions attorney, followed by 15+ years as a CEO, board director and chairman of the board of directors of public and private companies in the US, UK and China. Understands the legal issues of business disputes as a senior attorney representing domestic and international businesses as well as the business issues, economics and metrics of a business dispute from the perspective of a senior manager, board director and owner of domestic and international public and private companies.
Programme director, tutor and exam grader for the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators’ international arbitration qualification/certification programmes. As an attorney in private practice, 18 years experience including lead or billing attorney negotiating and documenting complex business transactions, complex financings, real estate development and construction projects, trade secret and intellectual property disputes (including claims of unfair competition), private equity financings, strategic partnerships, corporate restructurings, and mergers/acquisitions, as well as exit strategies, generational transfers, and partnership dissolutions. Solid understanding of the law and issues related to e-discovery disputes.
Served as chairman of the board of directors of a public company listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market operating exclusively in China. Teaches and coaches negotiation for senior executives and attorneys at the University of Oxford, Saïd Business School and other elite institutions around the world.
Ted Olczak
NYC Big Book Award
+1 973-969-1899
ted@printedwordreviews.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other