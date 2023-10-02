Submit Release
News Search

There were 172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,599 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3005462

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight                           

STATION: Berlin State Police Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10-01-2023 / 2212 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield Village Store

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Bressette                                               

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the Marshfield Village Store for a report of a male that was attempting to steal gas. When bystanders confronted the male, the male threatened them with a knife. The male was later identified as Kyle Bressette, who had an active warrant for his arrest.

 

When police arrived in the area, they located Bressette who ran away from police. While running from police Bressette pulled a knife on responding Troopers. Bressette was able to evade police and current whereabouts are unknown.

 

The Vermont State Police are requesting the public's assistance in attempting to locate Bressette. Anyone with information regarding Bressette's current location is requested to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks.  

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more