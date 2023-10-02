Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3005462
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: Berlin State Police Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10-01-2023 / 2212 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield Village Store
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Kyle Bressette
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the Marshfield Village Store for a report of a male that was attempting to steal gas. When bystanders confronted the male, the male threatened them with a knife. The male was later identified as Kyle Bressette, who had an active warrant for his arrest.
When police arrived in the area, they located Bressette who ran away from police. While running from police Bressette pulled a knife on responding Troopers. Bressette was able to evade police and current whereabouts are unknown.
The Vermont State Police are requesting the public's assistance in attempting to locate Bressette. Anyone with information regarding Bressette's current location is requested to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks.