Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3005462

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: Berlin State Police Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10-01-2023 / 2212 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield Village Store

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Kyle Bressette

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the Marshfield Village Store for a report of a male that was attempting to steal gas. When bystanders confronted the male, the male threatened them with a knife. The male was later identified as Kyle Bressette, who had an active warrant for his arrest.

When police arrived in the area, they located Bressette who ran away from police. While running from police Bressette pulled a knife on responding Troopers. Bressette was able to evade police and current whereabouts are unknown.

The Vermont State Police are requesting the public's assistance in attempting to locate Bressette. Anyone with information regarding Bressette's current location is requested to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks.