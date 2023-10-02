Submit Release
News Search

There were 162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,587 in the last 365 days.

Fayre Marketing Launches New Consulting Practice

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Round Rock, TX: Fayre Marketing, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its new consulting practice. Fayre Marketing focuses on customer marketing that drives retention, revenue, and loyalty for small and mid-size businesses.

Fayre Marketing offers an array of lifecycle marketing strategy services including email marketing, digital media, direct mail, SMS messaging, and more.

“Our goal is to help organizations retain their existing customers through onboarding, engagement, loyalty, and cross-sell campaigns,” says Kathleen Hackney, Founder at Fayre Marketing. “Our mission is to empower the customer experience through personalized marketing moments.”

For more information visit www.fayremarketing.com.

About Fayre Marketing: Fayre Marketing leverages the experience of Kathleen Hackney who has worked in the marketing industry for over 15 years for organizations such as Alamo Drafthouse, Whole Foods, Cox Communications, and GoDaddy. Fayre Marketing is the solution for effective marketing to grow revenue and build a loyal customer base for small and mid-size businesses.

Kathleen Hackney
Fayre Marketing
+1 360-633-5732
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Fayre Marketing Launches New Consulting Practice

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more