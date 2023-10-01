I am saddened by the loss of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, of California. She was a co-sponsor of USNS Harvey Milk and has been a fervent supporter of the Navy and other services. She was the honorary chair and founder of San Francisco Fleet Week when she was mayor in 1981. San Francisco Fleet Week kicks off this week, and we will honor her and her legacy of service.
SECNAV Del Toro Statement on the Passing of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, of California
