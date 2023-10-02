Wrento Invests In Strategic Partnership Program with Real Estate Agencies and Property Managers

Submit Release
TURIN, PIEDMONT, ITALY, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wrento, a leading player in the long-term rental market, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its operations in the wake of a successful rebrand earlier this year and securing undisclosed funds from private investors. Wrento is moving ahead by extending its partnership network to include real estate agencies and property managers, marking a pivotal moment in the company's journey to transform the long-term rental industry.

The Wrento Partner Program

As part of its growth strategy, Wrento is launching an innovative Partner Program designed to establish robust and reliable partnerships with real estate agencies and property managers. This program empowers partners to actively participate in providing tenants with affordable and accessible accommodations through the Wrento platform.

A Win-Win Collaboration

Wrento has built a sophisticated infrastructure that enables each partner to earn commissions by assisting potential tenants in securing accommodations on our platform. Partnering with Wrento is straightforward and user-friendly, with a real-time lead management system to streamline the process.

Seamless Integration with the Wrento Platform

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our engineering team, the process is remarkably simple. Each partner will receive a unique reference code that can be readily shared with potential tenants during the booking process on the Wrento platform. This code ensures that the commission for booking accommodations on Wrento is accurately attributed to the respective partner.

Competitive Commission Structure

Wrento's Partner Program offers a competitive commission structure, with commissions ranging from 20% to 40% of the total booking value. This tiered approach allows partners to earn more as their collaboration with Wrento grows. Importantly, partners can track their income in real-time through our user-friendly platform.

"This marks a significant milestone in our journey to make long-term rentals more accessible and inclusive for everyone," said Jean Luc, CTO at Wrento. "Our partnership program is a testament to our commitment to collaboration and shared success. We believe that by working together with real estate agencies and property managers, we can offer tenants more options, and property professionals a new revenue stream."

Wrento invites interested real estate agencies and property managers to join this exciting opportunity. Register now to become a part of the future of long-term rentals and create a win-win partnership with Wrento.

For more information about the Wrento Partner Program and to register, please visit wrento.com.

About Wrento:

Wrento is a pioneering platform in the long-term rental market, dedicated to providing a seamless and equitable rental experience for tenants and landlords. With a commitment to inclusivity and innovation, Wrento is reshaping the future of long-term rentals and creating opportunities for all.

