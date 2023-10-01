Province celebrates Treaty Day

CANADA, October 1 - October 1 is recognized as Treaty Day, to celebrate the ongoing relationship between the PEI Mi’kmaq and Island residents and the province’s commitment to advancing reconciliation.

“Treaty Day is a momentous occasion for Islanders, a day to remember and reaffirm the promises made between our ancestors and the Crown. Today also marks the beginning of Mi'kmaq History Month, which allows us to share our stories, traditions, and heritage with the world. It's a time to educate, celebrate, and foster understanding among all Canadians about our resilient communities and the importance of reconciliation. Through this month of awareness and engagement, we hope to strengthen the bonds of friendship, respect, and cooperation among all nations on this land as we collectively work towards a more inclusive and equitable future.”

- Chief Darlene Bernard, Lennox Island First Nation

“As we gather to celebrate Treaty Day and kick off Mi'kmaq History Month, we honor the enduring spirit of our ancestors who forged the treaties that continue to bind us to this land. These agreements are not just historical documents; they are living testaments to our enduring relationship with the Crown and our commitment to preserving our culture, language, and way of life. During this month of reflection and celebration, we invite everyone to learn about our rich history, culture, and contributions to society and to join us in building a brighter future together.”

- Chief Junior Gould, Abegweit First Nation

To celebrate Treaty Day and mark the beginning of Mi’kmaq History Month, the Chiefs of the Mi’kmaq First Nations joined Premier Dennis King today at the provincial administration building courtyard to raise the Mi’kmaq Grand Council flag, which will fly for the month of October.

The provincial government is committed to working with the PEI Mi’kmaq and recently signed a historic agreement with PEI First Nations for a housing project in Hillsborough Park, Charlottetown. Government will also be rolling out mandatory online reconciliation training for all new public sector employees. The Indigenous Relations Secretariat will offer a lunch and learn series to the public service to help inform and educate employees about the history and culture of Mi’kmaq people.

“Today, we were able to celebrate Treaty Day, which also marks the start of Mi’kmaq History Month. We are pleased to continue working with, and listening to, the PEI Mi’kmaq. It’s important for us to advance together towards meaningful reconciliation.” - Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

