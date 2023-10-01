Submit Release
UPDATE ON PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION – Ngossi

Due to bad weather, the planned water shutdown scheduled for 11pm, Thursday 28 September to 6am, on Friday 29 September was postponed.
The planned shutdown will now occur from 11pm, Monday 2 October to 6am, on Tuesday 3 October.
This is to allow Solomon Water conduct a step test activity in the Ngossi area.
People living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during the shutdown:
Ngossi Valley, Ngossi Ridge, the Australian High Commissioner residence, Mid-West Rove, Epalle School, Tavio Ridge, Tinge Ridge End, Agape Ridge.
Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period.
We thank you for your continued patience and appreciate your understanding as we continue to strive to improve our service to you

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater

