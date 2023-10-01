BOIL WATER NOTICE FOR NORO

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that a boil water advisory is currently effective for Noro. Please boil all water for drinking, food preparation, cooking and consumption. This precautionary boil water notice is effective until further notice.
