SIG DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENT BOND OFFERING ANNOUNCEMENT
Invitation to Tender for the SIG Domestic Development Bond Series 06/2023 (SIG DDB Series 06/2023).
The Solomon Islands Government (SIG) invites tenders for the SIG-backed Domestic Development Bonds for the following terms:
|
TYPE
|
TERM (YEARS)
|
COUPON RATE
|
MATURITY
|
FLOAT VOLUME (SBD)
|A
|15
|7.0%
|12-Oct-38
|15,000,000
|B
|10
|6.5%
|12-Oct-33
|10,000,000
|C
|7
|5.0%
|12-Oct-30
|10,000,000
|D
|5
|4.0%
|12-Oct-28
|8,000,000
|E
|3
|2.5%
|12-Oct-26
|5,000,000
|F
|2
|2.0%
|12-Oct-25
|2,000,000
|BIDDING OPENS: BIDDING CLOSES
|Following the posting of this offering announcement. 12:00 pm, Wednesday, 11th October 2023.
|SETTLEMENTS DEADLINE:
|12:00 pm, Thursday 12th October 2023.
Tender must be submitted via email or by hand to:
- CBSI, Debt Unit, debtunit@cbsi.com.sb or
- Senior Analyst: Doreen Monogari (dmonogari@cbsi.com.sb).
- Domestic Debt Officer: Catherine Viqa (cviqa@cbsi.com.sb).
|Market Information The Solomon Islands Government will not impose a ca market information below to act as a guide to current
|
p on rates but provides average market rates.
Yield (%)
|Average Commercial Bank Deposits
|0.47
|28 Days Bokolo Bill
|0.24
|91 Days Treasury Bill
|0.50
|182 Days Treasury Bill
|1.80
|365 Days Treasury Bill
15 Years DD Bond 10 Years DD Bond 7 Years DD Bond 5 Years DD Bond 3 Years DD Bond 2 Years DD Bond
|
2.09
7.28
6.00
5.43
4.00
3.37
3.28
For further information regarding SIG DD Bonds and the auction process, please refer to the SIG Bond Prospectus and Operational Guidelines on the CBSI website or SIG/MOFT website.
SIG DD Bonds Announcement – Series 06.2023.pdf
SIG Bond Brochure.pdf
SIG Bond Prospectus _ 2023 EXECUTION VERSION – Final.pdf
TENDER Form for SIG REGISTERED BOND.pdf
DMU-MOFT Press