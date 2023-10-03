Scooter P Entertainment enters Collaboration with Producers in Pajamas

Scooter P Entertainment Producers in Pajamas Tubi

New distribution partnership deal between Scooter P Entertainment (SPE) and Producers in Pajamas (PIP) promises great content.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producers in Pajamas, LLC, has entered a distribution alliance with Scooter P Entertainment. PIP’s opportunity to present aggregation for projects that coincide with the underlined theme of “Highlighting a human experience” in America and abroad. PIP is guided by Founders Jonavon Stephens and Jalene Mack. Jorge Suarez, Director of Aggregator Operations leads the way for new content acquisitions.

"Our partnership with Scooter P Entertainment is going to empower our companies in connecting the best independent content possible with the most favorable distribution model possible." Jorge Suarez, Director of Aggregator Operations

Distributing through a partnership deal with Tubi as “Tubi Becomes the Most Watched Free TV and Movie Streaming Service in the U.S” leads the way for great independent and mainstream shows that will be distributed from the PIP and Scooter P collab. This upcoming slate of content will include releases through Tubi and other streamers this fall.

Scooter P Entertainment’s founder, Francis Perdue garnered the help of Ernest Dancy as President of Acquisitions which have led the way for great content acquisition of projects like, Homeless, by Johnny Caicedo a great comedy and engaging historical documentaries like Ready Deck by Calix Reneau.

“Partnering with Producers in Pajamas is a win-win for both our companies as we collectively strive to provide exhibitors with high quality projects that will satisfy the wants and needs of viewers, advertisers, and subscribers alike.” Ernest Dancy, President of Acquisitions

Content distribution will include a slate of new titles ranging from tv series, movies and docuseries projects.

“PIP is built by filmmakers for filmmakers, because we deserve partners who know our challenges.” Founders, Jonavon Stephens and Jalene Mack

About Scooter P Entertainment

Scooter P Entertainment is a Black Woman Owned and BIPOC distribution and content development company. Founded in Birmingham, Alabama the company is led by Francis Perdue. Created to provide a wider and more humane view of people of color in television and film, we keep the filmmaker in the ownership position as they seek distribution for their content. Visit http://scooterpentertainment.com for more information on the company and new releases.

Producers in Pajamas

Producers in Pajamas, LLC is a joint venture between Sports & Entertainment Financial Advisor and Producer Jonavon Stephens of Aquarius Vision Films and Entertainment Attorney and Producer Jalene Mack of Off Hollywood Productions, LLC. After helping many independent filmmakers find an outlet for their content during the height of Covid-19, the Founders launched Producers in Pajamas as a premiere film and television distribution company. Visit http://producersinpajamas.com for more information on the company.