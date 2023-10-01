With a century of success in linking people and businesses, Saudi Post looks to a promising future

The iconic company is preparing for a new era in which it aims to redefine the postal and logistics industry.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the completion of its first century of operation, Saudi Post celebrates a remarkable journey since its foundation in 1926, which has seen it play an integral role in the Kingdom's communication landscape, enabling connections between individuals, families, businesses, and communities. Today, it stands as a leading force in the postal and logistics industry, constantly evolving and innovating to meet the changing needs of its customers, while looking forward to a future filled with endless possibilities.Saudi Post has passed some significant milestones during its century of hard work, starting with it joining the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1927, which established international connections and kick-started a new era of seamless global communication. The establishment of the Directorate of Postal Works in 1932 was another pivotal step in enhancing the efficiency of postal services, while the creation of the Ministry of Post, Telephone, and Telegraph (PTT) in 1971 transformed the Postal Sector into a new General Directorate for Post.Technology and modernization have become key sector themes over recent decades. The establishment of the Communication and Information Technology Commission (CITC) in 2001 resulted in a greatly modernized sector, while the renaming of the Ministry of PTT to the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in 2003 further cemented the sector’s commitment to progress.Saudi Post has been modernizing in tandem, starting with the 1984 launch of the Express Mail Service (EMS), which set new standards for swift and reliable deliveries. The 2002 decision to transform the General Directorate of Post into a private company marked a new turning point for Saudi Post, and in 2013 the Council of Ministries acknowledged the National Address system as the main reference for addressing in the Kingdom.In 2017 Saudi Post reached another historic moment: the issuance of Royal Decree no. 52631 mandated the privatization of the company, which was followed in 2021 by the unveiling of a fresh identity as ‘SPL’, symbolizing a new era of innovation and excellence.As the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology handed over the supervision of the postal sector to the Ministry of Transportation and Logistics Services in 2022, new avenues for growth opened up for Saudi Post. In the same year, the acquisition of Naqel Company and the establishment of Infinite PL further strengthened its position in the industry, accelerating its journey from a traditional postal service to a dynamic, technology-driven entity,Saudi Post's evolution reflects its unwavering commitment to delivering dreams and creating connections. As it celebrates its centenary, Saudi Post invites the world to join its journey into the future, where innovation knows no bounds and success knows no limits. With a renewed focus on customer-centric solutions, advanced technology, and sustainability, Saudi Post is set to redefine the postal and logistics industry, forging ahead towards a promising future.