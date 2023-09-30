Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce Nearly $3 Million in Energy Innovation Funding for University of Delaware

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) today announced the award of $2,970,353 from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to the University of Delaware (UD). Made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this funding will support research and development to innovate manufacturing processes for wind and water technologies and accelerate the equitable and sustainable deployment of offshore and land-based wind energy.

“Wind energy is critical in our transition to an economy that runs on American-made clean energy,” said Senator Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the University of Delaware will be able to explore better ways to develop and manufacture blades for wind turbines, helping keep the First State at the forefront of clean energy manufacturing and innovation.”

“The University of Delaware’s wind turbine manufacturing research and development is positioning Delaware at the forefront of our clean energy future, and these new funds will only continue that success. I’m glad to see President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law continuing to deliver for Delawareans and helping to create a cleaner, brighter future,” said Senator Coons.

“We know that wind and water energies are some of the most exciting and innovative at our disposal. That’s why, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I’m excited to see the University of Delaware lead the way as we build a clean energy economy for today and tomorrow,” said Representative Blunt Rochester.

“I am proud to see CCM continue its success in enabling TuFF technology for a wide range of applications that now includes wind blade manufacturing,” said Levi Thompson, Dean of UD’s College of Engineering. “The latest award shows how an interdisciplinary public-private partnership can create benefits for the economy and expand the impact of University of Delaware’s research into creating a cleaner, safer environment.”

“We will investigate the potential of our TuFF Technology to upcycle carbon fiber waste into sustainable, low-cost, but high-performance wind products such as the proposed spar cap application,” said Srikanth Pilla, Director of UD’s Center for Composites Manufacturing. “Our team includes NREL, our national laboratory with focus on renewables, and multiple US-based industrial partners (Carbon Conversion, Arkema, Altair, TPI) including our TuFF licensee Composites Automation co-located in Delaware and will ensure transition into new products at the end of the project.”

BACKGROUND

DOE’s funding announcement for the University of Delaware is part of $72 million in total funding to innovate manufacturing processes for wind and water technologies and accelerate the equitable and sustainable deployment of offshore and land-based wind energy. The University of Delaware will use this funding for initiatives centered around state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, materials research, and sustainable practices tailored for the development and production of large wind blades.

