Chairman Capito Applauds Confirmation of Kramer, McMaster, Scarlett Nominations

– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, applauded the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of three nominees who were favorably reported by bipartisan votes in the EPW Committee earlier this year. The nominees include Jessica Kramer to be Assistant Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Water, Sean McMaster to be Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and Katherine Scarlett to be a Member of the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ).

On Jessica Kramer:

“Jessica Kramer has a wealth of knowledge and experience advocating for clean water at both the state and federal level, as well as in the private sector, and has built a career crafting practical, bipartisan solutions to improve water policy and ensure communities have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. She was a valuable member of my EPW Committee staff, playing a key role in shaping the water provisions in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and has a deep understanding of the water issues impacting both West Virginia and our country. She recognizes that environmental protection and economic growth can go hand in hand, and knows how to ensure regulations are clear, fair, and based on sound science. I’m thrilled that Jessica can now bring her skillset and expertise to EPA, as she is exactly the civil servant the American people need serving in this role,” Chairman Capito said.

On Sean McMaster:

“Sean McMaster’s professional background, both in the public and private sectors, is deeply rooted in transportation policy and implementation, and he is well suited to lead the Federal Highway Administration. His experience and leadership working in the U.S. House of Representatives and at federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, will help accelerate the work and mission of FHWA. The EPW Committee works closely with FHWA through the surface transportation reauthorization process, and I believe that our bipartisan reauthorization effort will benefit greatly from Sean’s confirmation. It’s great news that he can now assume this role and use his expertise regarding our surface transportation network to serve the American people,” Chairman Capito said.

On Katherine Scarlett:

“Katherine Scarlett is well qualified to be Chairman of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, and her knowledge and experience regarding environmental issues position her well to move the Trump administration’s priorities forward. Katherine proved herself as a vital member of my EPW Committee staff, displaying a deep understanding of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) provisions and how they impact communities in West Virginia and across the country. In her current role, Katherine is working with federal agencies to implement the bipartisan Fiscal Responsibility Act, coordinating updates to agencies’ individual NEPA procedures to reflect recent court decisions and executive policies, and helping modernize the NEPA process through the use of technology. She is an excellent choice to take on this role and I’m excited she can now bring her valuable perspective to CEQ as Chairman,” Chairman Capito said.

# # #