Prime Award "National Business Innovator Award - 2023" Goes to John Scher, Founder of Metropolitan Entertainment LLC

Photo of John Scher

"We are thrilled to highlight John Scher with this award." ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotlighting the best in business innovation for 2023, the Prime Award has been given to John Scher, Founder of Metropolitan Entertainment LLC, for superior business innovation in concert promotions in 2023.

The award spotlights the best business innovators in different categories to encourage the ongoing need for innovation in the increasingly complex modern world.

"We are thrilled to highlight John Scher with this award," said Prime Managing Director Aurora DeRose.

“Innovation is at the heart of entrepreneurship. All aspiring business owners should understand what innovation is, why it’s important, and how they can take advantage of it in their own businesses,” said DeRose.

Howard Schultz, chairman and chief executive of Starbucks for over 20 years, describes Innovation: “Innovation must be disruptive. And by disruptive, I mean disruptive. You got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt.”

Scher is an accomplished Chief Executive Officer with a rich history of experience in the music industry. He possesses a versatile skill set, excelling in Music Management, Production Management, Music Licensing, and Theater operations. A strong aptitude marks his professional journey for business development.

Scher received his education at West Orange High School in New Jersey and continued his academic pursuits at Long Island University in Brooklyn, where he further refined his skills and knowledge.

Throughout his career, Scher has been instrumental in the production and co-production of National Tours featuring some of the most iconic artists in the music world. His portfolio includes collaborations with legendary acts such as the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, Leonard Cohen, Whitney Houston, Sarah Brightman, Family Values, Furthur Festival, and Down From the Mountain.

In addition to his production prowess, Scher has taken on managerial roles, solo or in collaboration, with diverse artists. His management experience spans from iconic rock figures like Bob Weir and the Allman Brothers Band to renowned artists such as Lou Reed, Rusted Root, Vertical Horizon, Art Of Noise, Renaissance, Dave Edmunds, and even the legendary duo Art Garfunkel of Simon and Garfunkel.

Scher's extensive experience and skill set have shaped the music industry's landscape. He remains committed to advancing the field through innovative strategies and astute leadership.