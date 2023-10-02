Prime Award "National Business Innovator Award - 2023" Goes to Phil L. Liberatore, Founder of Phil L. Liberatore CPA

Philip Liberatore

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotlighting the best in business innovation for 2023, the Prime Award has been given to Phil L. Liberatore, owner of Phil L. Liberatore CPA firm, for superior business innovation in tax expertise 2023.

The award spotlights the best business innovators in different categories to encourage the ongoing need for innovation in the increasingly complex modern world.

"We are thrilled to highlight Phil L. Liberatore with this award," said Prime Managing Director Aurora DeRose.

"Innovation is at the heart of entrepreneurship. All aspiring business owners should understand what innovation is, why it's important, and how they can take advantage of it in their own businesses," said DeRose.

Howard Schultz, chairman and chief executive of Starbucks for over 20 years, describes Innovation: "Innovation must be disruptive. And by disruptive, I mean disruptive. You got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt."

Liberatore is a distinguished professional with a solid educational background and a wealth of experience in accounting and finance. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the prestigious University of Southern California.

Before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey in the accounting world, Liberatore honed his skills and knowledge through various management and accounting roles at renowned organizations. These include Beckman Industrial Corporation, Fluor Corporation, Walt Disney Corporation, and Grant Thornton International.

With over three decades of dedicated service, Liberatore has cultivated extensive expertise in navigating the intricacies of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). His unwavering commitment to helping clients with a wide range of IRS-related issues has resulted in successful outcomes for thousands of individuals and businesses.

Liberatore's remarkable negotiation proficiency with the IRS sets him apart, providing his clients with a unique opportunity to comprehensively resolve their tax challenges. His established credibility within the IRS lends him a level of professional respect that is invaluable when addressing complex tax matters.

In summary, Liberatore is a highly accomplished professional with a solid educational foundation, a rich history of corporate experience, and a sterling reputation for delivering exceptional results in IRS management and tax issue resolution. His dedication to his clients and mastery of IRS matters makes him a trusted and respected figure in accounting and finance.