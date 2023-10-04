Cosmic Girls™ Foundation Launches Global Competition to Empower Girls for Space
New international charity & worldwide competition, on a mission to support girls from any socio-economic demographic with the opportunity to win a trip to space
Imagine a girl from the slums who feels like she has no prospects in life. She enters this competition and wins! The impact that this would have on her is a message of incomparable hope & possibility.”GOODLETTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, in conjunction with the United Nations World Space Week, Cosmic Girls™ Foundation introduces an international charity and competition to inspire girls to pursue careers in space and STEM fields. The foundation's mission is to, "Launch dreams in girls, and girls into space," creating a game-changing platform to support female astronaut talent. As of June 2023, less than 12% of astronauts were women, with only 12 countries having female representation in space. These statistics alone highlight the importance of this mission.
— Dr. Mindy Howard
Royal Dutch Mint’s "Women to Space" Coin supports a new generation of space explorers: Girls!
On the opening day of United Nations World Space Week, the Royal Dutch Mint unveils the new "Women to Space" Coin, a collaboration with Cosmic Girls™. This initiative aims to address gender disparities in space exploration. “We need to help more girls to believe in themselves, to have big dreams like going to space, and to give them the skills, opportunities, training and international network to fulfil these lofty dreams and fly high. We also need to encourage more international collaborations with pre-existing space education and STEM programs,” says Founder and CEO of Cosmic Girls™, Dr. Mindy Howard.
Cosmic Girls Foundation: Fostering the Female Astronaut Pipeline
Cosmic Girls™ Foundation, with Dutch ANBI status and charity status in the United States, is committed to providing world-class astronaut training, STEM education, and life skills to girls worldwide via our esteemed worldwide partner programs across 6 continents.
Worldwide Competition and Documentary Film
In the coming months, Cosmic Girls™ will launch the "6 Girls 6 Continents Competition" for girls aged 14-19. All participants will have access to partner programs worldwide, technical training, and key life skills development. Thereafter, judges will select six finalists (one per continent) to receive comprehensive commercial astronaut training including parabolic flight, mental preparedness and centrifuge training. One winner from the six finalists, will receive a suborbital spaceflight experience. "Imagine a girl from the slums who feels like she has no prospects in life. She enters this competition — and wins! The impact that this would have on her, her family, her community and her country is a message of incomparable hope and possibility which Cosmic Girls™ can bring to her and those around her,” says Dr. Howard. The entire journey will be documented in a forthcoming documentary.
Corporate Partners and Sponsors Welcome
Cosmic Girls’ astronaut training program depends upon on the generosity of our donors. Corporate partners and sponsors interested in supporting this mission are encouraged to contact Cosmic Girls™ Foundation for sponsorship opportunities.
For more information about Cosmic Girls™ and donations:
Dr. Mindy Howard - Chief Executive Officer Cosmic Girls™ Foundation
Email: Mindyhoward@cosmicgirls.org
Website: www.CosmicGirls.org
Instagram: CosmicGirls_Foundation
Facebook: Cosmic Girls Foundation
Linkedin: Cosmic Girls Foundation
TikTok: Cosmic Girls_Foundation
YouTube: @CosmicGirlsFoundation
About the Royal Dutch Mint
Since 1567, the Royal Dutch Mint has been the producer of Dutch coins. It is an innovative, international company, rooted in more than 450 years of tradition. The Royal Dutch Mint is one of the top 5 producers of circulation coins, commemorative coins, royal awards and collector’s items worldwide. The company has been located in ‘The Dutch Vault’ in Houten, since 2020.
For more information about the Royal Dutch Mint's "Women to Space" Coin:
Questions about the coin: Birte Bakker (birte.bakker@royaldutchmint.com)
Questions about the Royal Dutch Mint (bert.van.ravenswaaij@royaldutchmint.com)
Dr. Mindy Howard
Cosmic Girls Foundation
mindyhoward@cosmicgirls.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Dream! Dare! Do!