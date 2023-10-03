G20 Summit showcases Indian clothing and choices in all its color and variety

Clothes Saree Dresses for women

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The G20 Summit held in Delhi on September 9th and 10th showcased the richness and variety of Indian clothing.(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/) Fashion choices made by the visitors received as much attention as discussions among leaders on economic and global challenges. The visiting dignitaries embraced ethnic wear in all its forms and hues - whether it was Mauritius’ PM Pravind Kumar wearing a black bandhgala suit (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/nehru-jackets/) or South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s wife Tshepo Motsepe wearing an Indo-Western outfit and accessorizing her hair with a gajra (typical hair adornments worn by Indian women made of fragrant Indian jasmine flowers). Newspapers were kept busy splashing photographs of global personalities donning Indian outfits.



India has an abundance of choices for both ethnic and western clothing. The myriad varieties, styles and fashions are all incredibly attractive. This is especially true for Indian ethnic options. The colors, fabrics, embroidery, and other workmanship on these fabrics are without match in the world. (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/zardozi/)

Let us take you on a journey to help you learn about some key choices made by some of the world leaders and their spouses.



Sarees @G20(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/saree/)



There was a wide display of different sarees showcased at G20, especially at the gala dinner hosted for the visiting dignitaries. The national dress of India, the saree is a traditional unstitched rectangular garment.

India is a shopper's paradise offering a wealth of products and an incredible range to choose from. In other words,be it the most traditional jewellery to go with your Kanjeevaram saree, or that perfect lamp to enhance your home, India has it all. For instance, each of India's 29 States and 7 Union Territories has its unique offering of textiles and clothing, jewellery, and handicrafts. As a matter of fact, it can be overwhelming

Japan’s PM’S wife Yuko Kishida stole the show in her Banarsi Saree.(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/banarasi-sarees/) World Bank President Ajay Banga’s wife Ritu Banga shone in a traditional blue and gold saree while Bangladesh’s PM Sheik Hasina looked cool in her lilac Dhakai saree, also called Jamdani. (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/tant-jamdani-dhakai-sarees/).Kobita Jugnauth, the wife of Mauritius’ Prime Minister joined her husband in choosing ethnic Indian wear by donning a saree. UK Prime Minsiter Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy was covered in the press every day for the variety of outfits she wore including a simple yet stylish powder pink Chanderi sari which featured dainty gold work when she departed India to return to the UK.

Cotton, Kota, Chanderi (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/chanderi-silk-sarees/) Venkatagiri ,Gadwal , georgette,silk cotton, chiffon & Jamdani are lighter fabrics and suitable as summer sarees. The variety of sarees available in each Indian State is simply astounding. Similarly, Silk sarees , Banarasi sarees, Tussar and satin sarees are more suitable to be worn in the winter months.



Salwar Kameez@G20

With its origins in Punjab and Pakistan, the Salwar Kameez or the salwar suit is an ethnic garment popular with women all over the country. The salwar kameez dress is an attractive and elegant option while providing comfort and ease of use. Women love to pair this outfit with a nicely adorned dupatta (scarf or stole). The versatility of this simple and elegant sartorial choice lends itself to a variety of occasions. Simple outfits made of cotton or simple fabrics are ideal for everyday wear, whereas suits made of different types of silks with embroidery or other work gives the wearer a chance to shine at formal occasions. Dupattas of different kinds can be combined and used to enhance and add a different dimension of glamor to the outfit.

International monetary Fund Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva opted for the salwar Kameez (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/salwar-kamez/)at the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minster Narendra Modi. Her purple salwar with a golden dupatta was a perfect choice for the festive yet formal occasion. The Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni also chose the Indian ethnic route in a black kurta set with mauve gold dupatta.

Salwar Kameez/Salwar suits in cotton, chiffon, georgette ,lace or Chanderi fabric are very light and comfortable. The Lucknowi chikankari, (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/chikankari-kurti/)fabric, which has white coloured embroidery on the reverse of the fabric, is perhaps the ideal summer fabric. In summer, it is an ideal dress that keeps you well covered form the sunlight & heat. The salwar kameez is ideal in winter months as well. Salwar suits in woollen, silk, satin & Tussar, all of which are heavier fabrics, are more suitable in winters. They keep you cosy & warm.

There are quite a few of shops for Indian ethnic clothes. Fab India, Anokhi, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop,Westside & Pantaloons are shops that are pan India.They stock salwar kameez & kurtis in a variety of styles. Some of them stock sarees as well. Some shops are city specific. That is what makes shopping in India a great experience. Salwar Lane in Lajpat Nagar is a good place for cotton salwar suits in Delhi. Similarly, Soma & Suvasa are well known shops for ethnic clothes in Delhi & Jaipur.

Indo Western Party Wear Dresses For Women@G20

Many of the delegates sported a blend of Indo-Western wear at the G20 Summit. Rishi Sunak’s wife sported beautiful Indo western fusion garments on more than one occassion. Her beautifully embroidered skirt, paired with a white shirt was stylish & elegant. The press was mesmerised to say the least.

Mixing and matching ethnic & western clothes is a popular trend - a sari gown which is draped and ready to wear sari with a gown like appearance. Jeans or trousers with the kameez & the kurti is another style that is trendy & popular too. The long jacket or the short Nehru jacket paired with jeans or plazzo pants or skirts is also very fashionable. Skirts, that are essentially a western garment, become ethnic with Indian prints and designs.

In conclusion, women in India have an incredible choice when it comes to shopping for clothes. Indian clothes are popular through the world. With several Indian shops gearing up for online shopping, women all over the world have an incredible variety to choose.

