BREAKING NEWS: Natives of United Kingdom are now eligible to Apply for the Diversity Visa Program in the United States

Natives of United Kingdom can now apply for the DV-2025 Program

The United States government has made an exciting announcement for individuals born in the United Kingdom and dependent areas. They can now Apply!

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This news comes as a long-awaited opportunity for millions of United Kingdom applicants who have been eagerly waiting to apply.

The eligibility for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity extends to individuals born in the United Kingdom as well as the following dependent areas: Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, British Indian Ocean Territory, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, St. Helena, and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Diversity visas are specifically designed to provide an immigration opportunity for individuals from countries other than the primary sources of immigration to the United States of America.

According to the law, countries with a substantial number of immigrants in the Family-Sponsored and Employment-Based visa categories exceeding 50,000 over the previous five years are excluded from the Diversity Visa Program.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of immigrants from the United Kingdom to the United States has significantly decreased, making it possible for individuals born in the United Kingdom to apply during this limited window of opportunity.

It is important to note that the inclusion of the United Kingdom in the qualified list may be temporary, as historically, it has been one of the countries with more than 50,000 immigrants in the aforementioned visa categories. Therefore, all eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as possible through the free government website or the value-added Diversity Visa Immigration Service provided by the US Green Card Office.

It is essential to stay informed about the list of Qualifying Diversity Visa Countries, as it may change from year to year.

This is an incredible opportunity for individuals born in the United Kingdom and dependent areas to take the first step in their journey towards permanent residency in the United States. Don't miss out on this chance of a lifetime!

