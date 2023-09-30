Flash News: OKX Web3 Takes Center Stage as Presenting Sponsor of Solana Hacker House Mumbai

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 30, 2023.



OKX Web3 Takes Center Stage as Presenting Sponsor of Solana Hacker House Mumbai

OKX Web3 was the Presenting Sponsor of Solana Hacker House Mumbai, a four-day offline event with in-person guidance from core Solana Labs engineers and mentorship from other ecosystem teams. The event took place from September 21-24 and included the following activities:



Informative educational programming on topics such as getting started on Solana, DeFi and NFTs. There were also workshops, panels and presentations from ecosystem teams.

Advice and support from core Solana Lab engineers, with a demo day at the end.

Opportunities for conversation, networking and learning.

Exclusive evening events open to all participants.

OKX Web3 played a prominent role throughout the event, with its BD Director Shusen Yang taking the stage to showcase the OKX Wallet and share insights on the company's plans to scale up its wallet services in India. His speech highlighted OKX's commitment to tapping into India's thriving developer community and exploring the potential of Web3 applications in the region.



OKX BD Director Shusen Yang said: "The one-stop solution of OKX Wallet brings a new evolution to the EVM chains and non-EVM chains, which allows crypto assets to flow freely across various blockchains."

