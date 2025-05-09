Forma Furniture Reveals the Latest in Home Decor Trends with Fresh Looks and Faded Fads

2025 Interior Design Trends: What’s Hot and What’s Not

Fort Collins, CO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

One of the great things about interior design is that, unlike clothing design, which can change abruptly and dramatically (and usually does), home decor preferences tend to evolve. If you prioritize beauty and functionality in your home, that evolution is an invitation to periodically update and enhance the look and feel of your living space.

The key to transformations that you, your family, and visitors will appreciate and enjoy is understanding home decor trends in 2025, especially what’s hot and what’s not. As a company whose offerings often play pivotal roles in designs, we’re deeply immersed in this area of expertise and have insights we can offer about design trends.

This article is Forma Furniture’s observations on modern interior design trends for 2025. We hope you find them helpful as you consider if or how to update your spaces.

2025 Interior Design Trends: What’s Out?

Before diving into what’s in this year, it’s important to cover what’s out. We should also say that the blunt terms “in” and “out” are used for effect and, in the case of “out,” with no disrespect for anyone who still has and loves these design styles and features in their home! Interior design (and redesign) projects should always be undertaken with a sense of joy and optimism, not obligation.

That said, here are observations from our team that also align with what many professional designers are saying. What’s out for 2025 includes:

Gray tones. Grays have dominated the interior design scene for a decade, but their grip is officially gone this year.

Grays have dominated the interior design scene for a decade, but their grip is officially gone this year. Barn doors. While they’re often implemented to make better use of space, and that benefit will always be there, designers have started shying away from these features.

While they’re often implemented to make better use of space, and that benefit will always be there, designers have started shying away from these features. Shiplap. This wood paneling, characterized by long horizontal planks, has had a nice run. However, it seems to have worn out its welcome in 2025.

This wood paneling, characterized by long horizontal planks, has had a nice run. However, it seems to have worn out its welcome in 2025. Minimalism. While it has an enduring appeal for some people, minimalist interior design in 2025 isn’t captivating designers and homeowners the way it did in years past.

While it has an enduring appeal for some people, minimalist interior design in 2025 isn’t captivating designers and homeowners the way it did in years past. Farmhouse style. From what we are seeing, the modern farmhouse aesthetic isn’t so much being replaced in 2025 as it is evolving. Many designers today are giving it more of an industrial edge.

From what we are seeing, the modern farmhouse aesthetic isn’t so much being replaced in 2025 as it is evolving. Many designers today are giving it more of an industrial edge. Cheap/disposable furniture. Increasingly, homeowners are forgoing the types of inexpensive and poorly made furniture that might have completed a look effectively but was uncomfortable and quickly broke down, adding bulk to landfills.

Are any of these features evident in your home? If so, do you want to update them? To our way of thinking, it’s fantastic if you said yes to both questions. The only thing better than a room that already faithfully represents design preferences is one that you update to represent those preferences!

For example, if you’re looking to align with living room design trends for 2025, it feels amazing to get the last coat of paint on the walls and the furniture situated, and then take a seat, look around, and say, “Yeah, we did this!”



2025 Interior Design Trends: What’s In?

Now that you know what interior designs are out starting this year, we can answer the exciting question, “What’s in for interior design in 2025?”

Here’s what our team is reading, seeing, and hearing about from our customers and industry contacts regarding what’s in for this year:

Color drenching

If you’re not familiar with the term, you’ve still probably seen examples of this design aesthetic. It’s a bold style where a room is painted all in one color, including the walls, ceilings, doors, and trim. It’s all about embracing a color you love and disregarding the traditional design standard of white trim and ceilings. One of the benefits of this approach is it can make rooms feel more spacious by tricking the eye into perceiving fewer boundaries. It also tends to enhance the impact of the chosen color. So, color drenching in a light, calming color tends to give a room an airy, serene feel, while deeper, richer colors can create a powerful sense of being in a cozy cocoon.

Earth tones

The flip side to cool grays, which are on the “out” list in 2025, is warm, welcoming earth tones. If you’ve recently been in a room that features browns, muted greens, rust or terracotta, beiges, creams, etc., you can probably understand the appeal. Many people find those hues very comforting and grounding. This color palette’s nod to nature is appreciated by people looking to implement sustainable home decor in 2025. If you’ve ever wondered why we historically have made such hard delineations between “outside” and “inside,” earth tones reply, “You don’t have to!” A companion trend here is blending natural elements with modern design, such as incorporating wood, stone, organic textiles, and plants into your decor. You might hear this called “biophilic” design.

Handcrafted art and other elements

There has been a steady move away from mass-produced art and decor items recently, and that preference is strong this year. Items that have an organic or unfinished look are in high demand, especially when created by artisans rather than machines.

High-quality, sustainable furniture

The era of throwaway furnishings is, thankfully, behind us. Of course, nobody ever used that term for these items, but their poor design and low quality typically led to them being discarded after very short lives. An awareness of the value of well-made furnishings that stand the test of time is increasingly evident in the U.S. and around the world. In fact, while we have several companies in our country that are industry leaders in sustainability, “green” manufacturing is a characteristic of many companies in Europe and Scandinavia and has been for decades. Our favorite vendor for sustainability and quality is Copeland made here in the U.S. The best furniture makers also have a knack for creating designs that transcend trends, making beautiful contributions to each new aesthetic that comes along.

Other Interesting Home Decor Trends for 2025

The interior design trends we noted above are making the most waves this year. But there are several others that designers and homeowners are leveraging (and you might want to as well), including:

Clay and ceramic floor and wall tiles

Lighting that makes an artistic statement

Spaces focused on personal expression and lifestyle trends

Curved forms in everything from furniture to cabinetry corners

Metals with patina

Wellness-inspired designs and in-home “sanctuaries”

Drapery as an art form

Mixing of different woods and metals

Neutrals with pops of color

Designs featuring multiple shades of green

Wallpaper everywhere, including ceilings!

Where Will Your Interior Design Explorations Take You in 2025?

As we said, there’s no reason anyone must adhere to 2025 interior design trends. But let’s be honest: Getting inspired by the “hot” new looks and feels is fun, and striving to achieve them is challenging and rewarding!

If you want to get your creative juices flowing, we strongly encourage you to stop by one of our locations. You can also learn about and be inspired by the offerings shown on our website.

But if you can visit a showroom, where you can see, touch, and truly experience top-quality pieces from the world’s most respected, sustainability-focused furniture designers and manufacturers, you really should!

Our team can answer any questions you have about every piece that catches your eye. They can also talk with you about your interior design goals and share what they know about how people are using a particular piece to elevate a space. Stop by soon!

About Forma Furniture

At Forma Furniture, we believe your home is much more than just a place of comfort; it’s a reflection of who you are. With Colorado locations in Fort Collins, Boulder and Northglenn, we offer a luxurious collection of stylish and comfortable furniture. From cozy sofas to elegant kitchen tables, we have everything you need to curate your home in the way you envision it. https://formafurniture.com/

Forma Furniture Media Contact

Travis Garrish

Owner

970-204-9700

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.