Dr. Schwartz Celebrates Helping 6,000 Women Regain Normalcy After Breast Cancer Diagnosis With Leading-Edge Surgeries
US and internationally trained oncoplastic expert Dr. Schwartz is changing breast cancer surgery by preserving and improving women's breast appearance.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jean-Claude Schwartz, one of the nation’s few oncoplastic breast surgeons, announced a major milestone today– the successful completion of 6,000 of his rare dual-purpose surgeries. In a single outpatient surgery, Dr. Schwartz’s procedures can accomplish both breast cancer tumor removal and natural-looking reconstruction, a choice he says many facing breast cancer diagnosis are unaware of as an option.
As a cancer survivor himself, Dr. Schwartz says he possesses a unique perspective and commitment to patients facing breast cancer. He understands the physical and emotional challenges associated with cancer treatment, having undergone chemotherapy and radiation during his MD/PhD studies. This personal journey fuels his passion for restoring femininity and confidence to women in need of breast cancer surgery.
“With Breast Cancer Awareness month approaching, I want women faced with breast cancer diagnosis to know that they have options,” said Dr. Schwartz. “Being told that they need to see multiple surgeons, undergo multiple surgeries, and expect to be left with unsatisfactory and often disfiguring results is a thing of the past. The surgeries I perform are done in a single out-patient surgery that streamlines the process, reducing time, cost, and patient burden.”
Dr. Schwartz's commitment to advancing breast reconstruction surgery after partial and total mastectomy extends beyond the operating room. He has authored numerous articles in prestigious medical journals, sharing his innovative oncoplastic techniques with the global medical community.
As the only surgeon nationwide with his specific skill set, Dr. Schwartz is widely regarded as a pioneer in the field of breast oncoplasty. His practice, located in Lawrenceville, Georgia, offers a full spectrum of completely personalized surgical procedures that are not offered by anyone else. These include lumpectomy, mastectomy, breast reconstruction with flaps or implants, revision of past surgeries, and aesthetic flat closure. Moreover, he accepts almost all insurance plans, ensuring accessibility for all patients.
Dr. Schwartz is seeing newly diagnosed breast cancer patients immediately. For more information about Dr. Schwartz, his work, and before and after pictures, visit https://mybreastcancerdoc.com.
