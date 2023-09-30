Manchin Statement on Passing of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit

September 29, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the passing of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit.

“Gayle and I are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit. Judge Tabit led a distinguished legal career, including as a judge of the Thirteenth Circuit Court in West Virginia, where she has served since 2014. She was always guided by fairness and compassion, and has been a role model and mentor for many aspiring lawyers throughout our state. But more importantly, she was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend to so many. Judge Tabit was a bright light in the Charleston community and we are praying for her family, friends, and the many people whose lives she has touched as we mourn her loss.”