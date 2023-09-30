DOH Non-Discrimination Policy & Procedures

Posted on Sep 29, 2023 in Newsroom

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (HDOH) does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, or disability, or any other class as protected under applicable federal or state law, in administration of its programs, or activities, and, the HDOH does not intimidate or retaliate against any individual or group because they have exercised their rights to participate in actions protected, or oppose action prohibited, by 40 C.F.R. Parts 5 and 7, or for the purpose of interfering with such rights.

The HDOH Non-Discrimination Coordinator is responsible for coordination or compliance efforts and receipt of inquiries concerning non-discrimination requirements implemented by 40 C.F.R. Parts 5 and 7 (Non-discrimination in Programs or Activities Receiving Federal Assistance from the Environmental Protection Agency), including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973; the Age Discrimination Act of 1975; Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972; and Section 13 of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act Amendments of 1972 (hereinafter collectively referred to as the federal non-discrimination laws).

If you have any questions about this notice or any of HDOH’s non-discrimination programs, policies, or procedures, you may contact:

Valerie Kato

Acting Non-Discrimination Coordinator

Hawai‘i Department of Health

1250 Punchbowl Street, HI 96813,

(808) 586-4400

[email protected]

If you believe that you have been discriminated against with respect to a HDOH program or activity receiving federal assistance, please contact the Non-Discrimination Coordinator identified above or visit our website at http://health.hawaii.gov to learn how and where to file a complaint of discrimination.

The HDOH does not intimidate, threaten, coerce, or discriminate against any individual or group for the purpose of interfering with any right or privilege guaranteed under federal anti-discrimination laws, or because an individual has filed a complaint or has testified, assisted, or participated in any way in an investigation, proceeding, or hearing related to federal anti-discrimination laws, or has opposed any practice made unlawful by federal anti-discrimination laws.

To request language or accessibility for HDOH programs or public meetings, please contact the HDOH Non-Discrimination Coordinator, at (808) 586-4400 or email: [email protected]. Please allow sufficient time for HDOH to meet accommodation requests.

For complaints relating to employment under HDOH, contact: HDOH Human Resources Office at (808) 586-4520 or email: [email protected]

To request language interpretation for this document, please contact: the HDOH Non-Discrimination Coordinator, located at 1250 Punchbowl Street, Honolulu, HI 96813 (Phone: (808) 586-4400 or email: [email protected]). Individuals may request oral interpretation services in order to request a written translation of this document.

Please see the following attached documents for more information:

– NON-EMPLOYEE DISCRIMINATION PROCEDURES

– NON-DISCRIMINATION PROGRAM AND POLICY

– NON-DISCRIMINATION COMPLAINT FORM